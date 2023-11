Buffalo Sabres (10-10-2) at St. Louis Blues (11-9-1)

Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.

The Sabres continue their road swing Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center after coming off a 5-1 win over the New York Rangers on Monday.

Catch up on the latest team updates from Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams in Wednesday's practice report.