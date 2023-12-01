At the Horn | Blues 6 - Sabres 4

The Buffalo Sabres erased a three-goal deficit in the second, but St. Louis added three more tallies to defeat the Sabres 6-4 inside Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Rasmus Dahlin, Zach Benson, and Peyton Krebs each scored in the second period to tie the score at 3-3 before Buffalo gave up three straight goals to the Blues.

JJ Peterka tallied his 10th of the season with 3:18 remaining as the Sabres pulled the goalie for the extra skater. The Sabres outshot the Blues 45-20 but were unable to complete the comeback.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves in net.

Brayden Schenn led St. Louis with two goals and one assist while Jake Neighbours added a pair of tallies. Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou, and Kevin Hayes also recorded multi-point nights.

Jordan Binnington stopped 41 of 45 shots to secure the win in net for the Blues.