At the Horn | Blues 6 - Sabres 4

4 Sabres record multi-point nights in loss to St. Louis.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres erased a three-goal deficit in the second, but St. Louis added three more tallies to defeat the Sabres 6-4 inside Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Rasmus Dahlin, Zach Benson, and Peyton Krebs each scored in the second period to tie the score at 3-3 before Buffalo gave up three straight goals to the Blues.

JJ Peterka tallied his 10th of the season with 3:18 remaining as the Sabres pulled the goalie for the extra skater. The Sabres outshot the Blues 45-20 but were unable to complete the comeback.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves in net.

Brayden Schenn led St. Louis with two goals and one assist while Jake Neighbours added a pair of tallies. Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou, and Kevin Hayes also recorded multi-point nights.

Jordan Binnington stopped 41 of 45 shots to secure the win in net for the Blues.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 1:08 – Brandon Saad from Oskar Sundqvist (1-0, STL)

Sundqvist won the faceoff and Saad fired a quick shot from the circle to give the Blues an early lead.

Period 1, 5:02 (PP) – Brayden Schenn from Torey Krug and Robert Thomas (2-0, STL)

After forward Jordan Greenway was called for tripping, Schenn ripped a shot from the left faceoff dot on the power play.

Period 1, 10:59 – Jake Neighbours from Nick Leddy and Pavel Buchnevich (3-0, STL)

Neighbours deflected a shot by Leddy from the point and put away the rebound for the 3-0 lead.

Period 1, 13:32 – Rasmus Dahlin from Kyle Okposo and Peyton Krebs (3-1, STL)

Okposo fed Dahlin for a one-timer from the point to put the Sabres on the board.

Rasmus Dahlin opens scoring for the Sabres

Period 2, 6:10 – Zach Benson from Dylan Cozens (3-2, STL)

Off the draw won by Cozens, Benson spun around and released a quick shot from the right circle to bring Buffalo within one.

Zach Benson scores 2nd goal of season

Period 2, 10:53 – Peyton Krebs from Rasmus Dahlin and Jordan Greenway (3-3)

Krebs tallied his first goal of the season and second point of the night as he one-timed a rebound in front of the net to beat Binnington.

Peyton Krebs ties game at 3-3

Period 2, 13:04 – Kevin Hayes from Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn (4-3, STL)

A turnover by the Sabres in their own end led to a tip-in goal by Hayes off a pass from Kyrou.

Period 2, 13:04 – Brayden Schenn from Jordan Kyrou and Kevin Hayes (5-3, STL)

Luukkonen got caught out of position and the Blues capitalized as Schenn scored on the empty net. 

Period 3, 4:38 – Jake Neighbours from Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Faulk (6-3, STL)

Neighbours tallied his second of the night after a 2-on-0 opportunity on Luukkonen. 

Period 3, 16:42 – JJ Peterka from Dylan Cozens and Zach Benson (6-4, STL)

With Luukkonen on the bench for an extra skater, Benson shot the puck on net and Peterka put away the rebound.

JJ Peterka scores 10th goal of season

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres at Blues

UP NEXT

The Sabres close out their road trip Saturday in Carolina.

Pregame coverage kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 7.

