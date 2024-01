Buffalo Sabres (16-19-4) at Pittsburgh Penguins (19-14-4)

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres close out a two-game road trip with a visit to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Sabres are coming off a 6-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and will look for their second win in a row to open the new year.

For the latest team news, including Rasmus Dahlin’s selection to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, check out Friday’s practice report.