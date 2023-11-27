Game Night | Sabres at Rangers

Buffalo Sabres (9-10-2) at New York Rangers (15-3-1)
Monday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
The Sabres continue their four-game road swing with a matchup with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
Devils 7, Sabres 2
Goal scorers: Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo
Goaltending: Eric Comrie (L, 14/18), Devon Levi (17/20)
Rangers 7, Bruins 4
Goal scorers: Chris Kreider (2), Artemi Panarin, Jimmy Vesey, Nick Bonino, K’Andre Miller, Tyler Pitlick
Goaltending: Jonathan Quick (W, 27/31)
