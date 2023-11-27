News Feed

Game Night | Sabres at Rangers

Buffalo continues its road trip Monday against New York at Madison Square Garden.

November 27
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres (9-10-2) at New York Rangers (15-3-1)

Monday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

The Sabres continue their four-game road swing with a matchup with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

TV: MSG/MSG+ (Pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.)

Radio: WGR 550

LAST TIME OUT

Buffalo

Devils 7, Sabres 2

Goal scorers: Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo

Goaltending: Eric Comrie (L, 14/18), Devon Levi (17/20)

New York

Rangers 7, Bruins 4

Goal scorers: Chris Kreider (2), Artemi Panarin, Jimmy Vesey, Nick Bonino, K’Andre Miller, Tyler Pitlick

Goaltending: Jonathan Quick (W, 27/31)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Buffalo

  • Casey Mittelstadt is riding a four-game assist streak.
  • Jeff Skinner leads the team with 10 goals and has tallied a goal in three of the last four games.
  • Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 5-3-1 in eight starts in 2023-24 and has recorded a .934 save percentage in his last five games.

New York

  • Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 29 points (11+18) in 19 contests in 2023-24 and has tallied 11 multi-point performances.
  • Vincent Trocheck has recorded 12 points (4+8) in his last 10 games.
  • Goaltender Jonathan Quick has posted a 6-0-1 record in seven starts this season, registering a 1.99 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.

THE ROAD AHEAD

Thursday, Nov. 30: Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2: Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3: Buffalo vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. | Tickets

Tuesday, Dec. 5: Buffalo vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m. | Tickets