Jokiharju's overtime goal caps Sabres' comeback win over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Casey Mittelstadt and Jordan Greenway took the ice for warmups at Xcel Energy Center ahead of the Buffalo Sabres’ game against the Minnesota Wild and looked around stands.

Mittelstadt, surrounded by family and friends from his nearby hometown of Eden Prairie, Minn., thought back to childhood memories of sitting in those seats and watching the Wild play while Greenway was all smiles as he was greeted with cheers and signs in his first game back in Minnesota since being traded to the Sabres last March.

“A lot of good memories in this building,” Mittelstadt said. “So, definitely special. I think especially in warmups. Once the game starts, you’re kind of playing hockey.”

Both players ended up making their mark in their return to Minnesota as Mittelstadt scored the game’s first goal and Greenway assisted on the game-tying goal with 36.6 seconds remaining before Henri Jokiharju tallied the overtime winner in the Sabres’ 3-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of people here, so happy that they could see that,” Mittelstadt said. “And then I think it was a heck of a game for them to watch, and a good win for us in the end there.”