At the Horn | Red Wings 4 - Sabres 1

Tage Thompson scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings inside Little Caesars Arena on Saturday as the Sabres opened a five-game road swing.

After Thompson opened the scoring, the Red Wings tallied four unanswered goals from Christian Fischer, Patrick Kane, Daniel Sprong, and Lucas Raymond to snap their seven-game losing streak and move into the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. James Reimer made 25 saves.

Rasmus Dahlin extended his point streak to three games with the primary assist on Thompson’s goal while Alex Tuch recorded the secondary assist.

Jordan Greenway led the Sabres with five shots in the game. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 22 of 25 shots in his 40th start of the season.

The Sabres ended the afternoon 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.