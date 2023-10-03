News Feed

buffalo sabres 2023 home opener details rj way giveaway party in the plaza

Clifton, Johnson set to make preseason debuts Wednesday in Columbus

Luukkonen expected to start in goal.

Defensemen Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson are expected to make their preseason debuts Wednesday as the Sabres visit Nationwide Arena for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets.  

The game will be streamed live on Sabres.com with commentary from the Blue Jackets’ announcers. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is slated to start in the crease and expected to play the full game, coach Don Granato announced following practice Tuesday. He will be backed up by Eric Comrie.

The full roster for Wednesday is as follows:

Forwards (13)

9 Zach Benson

15 Brandon Biro

24 Dylan Cozens

28 Zemgus Girgensons

12 Jordan Greenway

17 Tyson Jost

19 Peyton Krebs

37 Casey Mittelstadt

21 Kyle Okposo

71 Victor Olofsson

77 JJ Peterka

13 Lukas Rousek

89 Alex Tuch

Defensemen (7)

38 Kale Clague

75 Connor Clifton

26 Rasmus Dahlin

6 Erik Johnson

33 Ryan Johnson

25 Owen Power

23 Mattias Samuelsson

Goalies (2)

31 Eric Comrie

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen