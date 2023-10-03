Clifton, Johnson set to make preseason debuts Wednesday in Columbus

Defensemen Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson are expected to make their preseason debuts Wednesday as the Sabres visit Nationwide Arena for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The game will be streamed live on Sabres.com with commentary from the Blue Jackets’ announcers. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is slated to start in the crease and expected to play the full game, coach Don Granato announced following practice Tuesday. He will be backed up by Eric Comrie.

The full roster for Wednesday is as follows: