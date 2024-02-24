At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Blue Jackets 1

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton scored his first goal of the season and first as a member of the Sabres to lead Buffalo to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets inside Nationwide Arena on Friday.

Clifton’s game-winning goal came 3:05 into the final period to give the Sabres their second win in a row as they closed out their two-game road swing and Dads’ Trip.

Zemgus Girgensons tallied Buffalo’s first goal while Kyle Okposo, Kale Clague, Jacob Bryson, and Zach Benson each recorded an assist in the win.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his 30th start of the season, stopping 25 of 26 shots to improve to 10-6-0 in his last 16 games.

Dmitri Voronkov scored the Blue Jackets’ lone goal after converting on the power play in the first period. Daniil Tarasov made 35 saves in the opposing net.