At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Blue Jackets 1

Buffalo closes out its 2-game road trip with its 2nd win in a row.

buf_atthehorn
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton scored his first goal of the season and first as a member of the Sabres to lead Buffalo to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets inside Nationwide Arena on Friday.

Clifton’s game-winning goal came 3:05 into the final period to give the Sabres their second win in a row as they closed out their two-game road swing and Dads’ Trip.

Zemgus Girgensons tallied Buffalo’s first goal while Kyle Okposo, Kale Clague, Jacob Bryson, and Zach Benson each recorded an assist in the win.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his 30th start of the season, stopping 25 of 26 shots to improve to 10-6-0 in his last 16 games.

Dmitri Voronkov scored the Blue Jackets’ lone goal after converting on the power play in the first period. Daniil Tarasov made 35 saves in the opposing net.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 12:05 (PP) – Dmitri Voronkov from Kirill Marchenko and Ivan Provorov (1-0, CBJ)

After an eventful first half of the opening period that saw two penalties by each team, Columbus took advantage of its second power play of the night. Provorov found Marchenko, who was alone beside the net and fed Voronkov in slot to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead.

Period 1, 16:16 – Zemgus Girgensons from Kyle Okposo and Kale Clague (1-1)

Buffalo put the pressure on in the Columbus zone before Girgensons took a tough-angle shot from the left wall that went off Tarasov and into the net. Clague recorded his first point of the season with the secondary assist on the goal.

Zemgus Girgensons ties the game at 1-1

Period 3, 3:05 – Connor Clifton from Jacob Bryson and Zach Benson (2-1, BUF)

The Sabres held a 13-8 edge in shots during the second period but neither team found the back of the net until Clifton scored 3:05 into the final period as he fired a shot from the point that deflected into the net.

Connor Clifton gives Sabres 2-1 lead

GAME GALLERY

GAME NIGHT | Sabres at Blue Jackets

February 23, 2024

UP NEXT

The Sabres return home Sunday to host the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center on Choose Love Night. 

The night will celebrate Black History Month while honoring the Black community and local Black-owned businesses.

For more information, click here. 

Tickets are on sale now. 

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 5:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 6. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

