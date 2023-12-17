At the Horn | Coyotes 2 - Sabres 0

Buffalo outshoots Arizona 28-22 but is unable to find the scoresheet in 2-0 loss.

buf_ath_12162023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres held a 28-22 edge in shots but were unable to find the scoresheet in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Saturday.

The Coyotes capitalized on goals from Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien and a shutout by Karel Vejmelka, who finished with 28 saves.

Zach Benson and Rasmus Dahlin led the Sabres with four shots each in the loss while Peyton Krebs and JJ Peterka each tallied three of their own.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 20 of 22 shots in his 15th appearance of the season.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 2, 15:12 – Clayton Keller from Alex Kerfoot (1-0, ARI)

Luukkonen stopped nine of nine shots in the first period, including point-blank opportunities by Nick Schmaltz and Liam O’Brien, but the Coyotes found the back of the net first in the second.  

Luukkonen turned the puck over behind the net, leaving Keller all alone in front to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. 

Period 3, 9:36 – Liam O’Brien from Logan Cooley (2-0, ARI)

Arizona extended the lead in the third as Cooley broke up a pass in the Arizona zone to send O’Brien on a breakaway.

O’Brien beat Luukkonen with a backhand shot just below the crossbar.

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres at Coyotes

POSTGAME COMMENTS

Granato addresses the media

Tage Thompson addresses the media

Casey Mittelstadt addresses the media

UP NEXT

The Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday to open WinterFest at KeyBank Center.

Tickets are on sale now. 

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

buffalo sabres arizona coyotes recap highlights tage thompson casey mittelstadt

