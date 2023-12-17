At the Horn | Coyotes 2 - Sabres 0

The Buffalo Sabres held a 28-22 edge in shots but were unable to find the scoresheet in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Saturday.

The Coyotes capitalized on goals from Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien and a shutout by Karel Vejmelka, who finished with 28 saves.

Zach Benson and Rasmus Dahlin led the Sabres with four shots each in the loss while Peyton Krebs and JJ Peterka each tallied three of their own.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 20 of 22 shots in his 15th appearance of the season.