Sabres assign Kulich to Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forward Jiri Kulich to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Sunday.

Kulich captained Czechia to a bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which concluded Friday. He finished tied for the tournament lead with 12 points (6+6) in seven games, including two game-winning goals, to earn a selection to the tournament All-Star Team.

The 19-year-old is tied for fourth in the AHL with 16 goals this season despite playing just 23 games. The three players ahead of him – Rocco Grimaldi, Adam Gaudette, and Pierrick Dube, who are tied with 19 goals – all have played at least 31 games.

Rochester plays back-to-back games in Charlotte on Friday and Saturday. The latter game will be played outdoors at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights Triple-A baseball team, in the Queen City Outdoor Classic.