The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned defenseman Jacob Bryson to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Saturday.

Bryson has played nine games with Rochester this season. The 26-year-old was recalled Thursday and served as an extra defenseman on the roster with Mattias Samuelsson out due to an injury. Samuelsson was back in the Sabres’ lineup Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Amerks host the Springfield Thunderbirds at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday at 5:05 p.m.