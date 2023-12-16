Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Coyotes

TEMPE, Ariz. – Dylan Cozens was already thinking about the next challenge inside the visiting dressing room at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night.

The Sabres erased a third-period deficit and defeated the NHL-leading Vegas Golden Knights 5-2, fueled in part by a three-point performance from Cozens. The next step, the 22-year-old forward said, is to carry that momentum and string together wins.

“We talked about it before, we need to find that consistency in our game,” Cozens said. “I think this is a good start. We’ve got a big one tomorrow.”

The Sabres have a chance to win on back-to-back nights and take four out of six points on their Western Conference road trip when they visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Saturday.

It will be the second game in less than a week between the Sabres and Coyotes, who previously met in Buffalo on Monday. The Sabres won that game 5-2.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 8:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 9. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.