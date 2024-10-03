What tickets can I donate?
Frequently Asked Questions
- You can donate any tickets that are part of your Season Ticket Package.
Do I get a confirmation that I donated tickets?
- Yes, once you complete the donation process, you will get an email confirmation that your tickets were successfully donated. Please save that email as it can be used as a receipt for your records.
How many games can I donate?
- You can donate as many games as you wish.
When is the deadline to donate tickets?
- All donations need to be submitted 5 hours before the start of the game.
Who am I donating my tickets to?
- Tickets will be donated to Veteran Ticket Foundation (Vet Tix), a non-profit organizatin. Tickets will be distributed to all branches of currently-serving Military and Veterans, including immediate family of those that lost their lives while serving.
Can I cancel my donation after I submit it?
- No, once you have donated your tickets you cannot reclaim them.
Can I donate my parking passes?
- At this time, you are unable to donate parking passes through this program.