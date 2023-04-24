Yzerman taking patient approach to development of Red Wings prospects

But Yzerman is not willing to rush a player's ascent to the NHL to fill short-term needs. His focus remains on putting Detroit in the best spot to achieve long-term, sustainable success.

"We all look around and you wish you had more of your prospects ready to go sooner," Yzerman said in his end-of-season media session on April 14. "I think it's most important to remain patient with them. Let them mature, grow up and develop as players at the right rate. Try to have a good environment for them whether they remain in college, junior hockey or finally turn pro."

As a result of injuries that struck the Red Wings this season, Detroit tapped into its organizational depth and saw four prospects - Elmer Soderblom, Jonatan Berggren, Simon Edvinsson and Marco Kasper - all make their NHL debuts in 2022-23.

Soderblom, who made the Red Wings' Opening Night roster, recorded five goals and three assists in 21 NHL games before he was assigned to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins on Jan. 8. The 6-foot-8, 246-pound forward tallied eight points in 20 contests with Grand Rapids, but did not play after March 10 due to injury.

Tweet from @PR_NHL: Elmer Soderblom became the fourth Red Wings player in the past 10 years to score in their NHL debut, joining Dennis Cholowski (Oct. 4, 2018), Dylan Larkin (Oct. 9, 2015) and Brian Lashoff (Jan. 21, 2013).#NHLStats: https://t.co/otdWttcUqx📸: @DetroitRedWings pic.twitter.com/0UWVYSeydH

"With his size and his hands, there's a potential real NHL player," Yzerman said. "Can he do it over the course of an entire season? I hope so. He was slowed a little bit by injury when he went to the minors."

Yzerman believes Soderblom, 21, has the potential to be a key part of the club's future.

"We have a pretty good idea of what he is as a player," Yzerman said. "Is there room for growth? Absolutely, I think he has tons of potential. We'll see how he does in preseason. If he's not ready at the start of the year and not gonna play a significant role, he can go to the minors. It doesn't mean it's the end of the world for him. There's several players around the league that kind of bounced around for a while and finally found their way at 23, 24 or 25 (years old)."

Berggren got his first taste of the NHL on Nov. 10 and never looked back, establishing himself as a significant contributor. The 22-year-old Swedish forward earned 15 goals and 13 assists in 67 games.

Video: BUF@DET: Berggren scores in 3rd period

Edvinsson, who was Detroit's sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, had 27 points in 52 contests with the Griffins. The 20-year-old defenseman played his first game in a Red Wings sweater on March 18.He finished his debut tenure in Detroit with two goals in nine NHL games.

Yzerman also spoke highly of Kasper, Detroit's eighth pick in 2022. After tallying 23 points in 52 Swedish Hockey League games with Rogle BK this season, Kasper made his NHL debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 2.

Unfortunately, the Austrian forward sustained a lower-body injury against Toronto and was shut down for the remainder of the season.

"I don't wanna assess him on that one game," Yzerman said about Kasper, who became the first 18-year-old to play for the Red Wings since Martin Lapointe in 1991-92. "He's a young guy. As with all our younger players, we want them playing significant minutes and roles."

Yzerman also discussed additional prospects providing reasons for optimism, including defensemen Albert Johansson and William Wallinder, forwards Carter Mazur and Amadeus Lombardi, and goalie Sebastian Cossa.

Johansson spent the past eight seasons developing in Farjestad BK's system before making the jump from the SHL to AHL this year. The 22-year-old posted five goals and 10 assists in 53 games with Grand Rapids before suffering an undisclosed season-ending injury on March 4.

"Albert was having a very good season in Grand Rapids," Yzerman said. "Got injured and hasn't played, it's been quite a while actually. We expect him to be fully fine for next year. "Prior to him getting hurt, we were extremely pleased with his development."

Wallinder is another young Swedish blueliner whose growth pleased the front office staff. Before signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Red Wings on March 27, Wallinder had 26 points in 50 regular-season games with Rogle BK.

"He's developed very nicely over in Sweden," Yzerman said. "He's got a lot of work to do. He's over here right now and has only played one game. He's dealing with an injury, so would have liked to see him play a little bit more. Expect him to be back over here next year, but he's worked hard and come a long way. He's got a lot of work to do still."

After notching 22 goals and 15 helpers in 40 games as a sophomore at the University of Denver this season, Mazur signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Red Wings on March 28. In six contests with the Griffins, the Jackson, Mich., native had three goals and three assists.

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: ���Just to see the Winged Wheel come up and see my name next to it, it was just special.���A closer look at our 70th overall selection in the 2021 #NHLDraft, @Carter_Mazur.@Carhartt || #LGRW

"He looks like an NHL player for me," Yzerman said. "He skates well, has good hands and knows where to go on the ice. He's gonna be on our team and I think he's gonna be a real good player for us sooner than later."

Yzerman also spoke highly of Lombardi, who finished third in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in scoring with 102 points (45 goals, 57 assists) in 67 games with the Flint Firebirds in 2022-23 before making his AHL debut on April 14. The 19-year-old inked a three-year entry-level contract with Detroit on Dec. 23.

"He's really a good little player," Yzerman said. "He's a very creative and competitive guy. Is he in there running guys over and knocking guys out? No, but he drives to the net, somehow gets into the corners first and makes plays. He's a very entertaining player. Can he take that to the American League or to the NHL one day? I hope so. He certainly has the ability to do that. He's gonna have to adjust playing against bigger, stronger and faster guys."

Tweet from @bkaser1: How about that! @DetroitRedWings prospect Amadeus Lombardi with a brilliant pass to set up Taro Hirose for the game���s lone goal, 1-0 @griffinshockey after one. First pro game and point for @FlintFirebirds Lombardi. pic.twitter.com/HYiiI6H9K3

And as for Cossa, Yzerman said the 20-year-old's play between the pipes has "continually improved."

"We're all very pleased with Sebastian's season to date," Yzerman said. "He struggled early in the season. We decided to leave him in Toledo because we knew he was gonna get a lot of starts and it was gonna be a challenge for him. What I can really say is that his attitude has been unreal."

Cossa currently plays for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, and compiled a 26-16-4 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 46 regular-season games. The Walleye currently hold a 2-0 series lead over the Indy Fuel in the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"He's a worker and relished the opportunity to go to Toledo and play a lot," Yzerman added. "He's worked extremely hard."

When assessing Detroit's plethora of young talent, Yzerman said every player has something in common.

"I like to believe every player comes to Training Camp, regardless of whether they were invited or a first-round pick, all have in their heart that they're gonna make the team," Yzerman said. "They have a hope and drive that, 'I'm gonna play well enough and show them enough that I have a chance to make the team.'"