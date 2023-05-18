'Cool crossover': Tigers enjoying Red Wings-themed home run celebration

DETROIT -- Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson had been brainstorming home run celebrations early on this season, trying to invent a new tradition during the 2023 campaign that could bring even more positive vibes into his club's dugout.

So when the idea to incorporate the Detroit Red Wings occurred to Torkelson late one night in April, he quickly reached out to center fielder Riley Greene.

"I texted Greene around 2 a.m. one night," Torkelson recently told DetroitRedWings.com. "And I was like, 'Yo, what if we did a Red Wings helmet?' He texted back, 'And a stick?' I thought that was a great idea."

Torkelson shared the idea with the Tigers' public relations staff, who made a quick call across Woodward Avenue.

"They [Red Wings] came through in 24 hours," Torkelson said. "We had a Red Wings bucket, is what they called it, with gloves and a stick."

The celebration debuted on April 22 during Detroit's road game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards after Tigers infielder Zach McKinstry hit a home run in the seventh inning.

Tweet from @tigers: Our new home run celebration is @DetroitRedWings approved. 🐙 pic.twitter.com/9boGb6ZI8R

"I've been trying to emphasize to these guys how big Red Wings hockey is, especially around these parts," catcher Eric Haase said. "It's called Hockeytown for a reason. To have a celly like that is cool for us. It's one of those things that is a cool crossover for everyone."

The routine is simple: after a Tigers player goes yard, he immediately replaces his batting helmet for a Red Wings helmet, gloves and hockey stick before firing a mock slapshot. Most times, player celebrations are caught on camera on Bally Sports Detroit.

"After you hit a home run, it doesn't matter if you like hockey," Torkelson said. "If I just hit a home run, I'll do anything. That's kind of the mentality, but I think it's fun. It's just something to keep it light in the dugout."

Torkelson traces his love for hockey back to his childhood. Growing up in Petaluma, Calif., Torkelson played for the Santa Rosa Junior Flyers Hockey Club.

"My favorite NHL team growing up was the San Jose Sharks," Torkelson said. "It's the Red Wings now. I played for Santa Rosa when I was eight years old to when I was about 13. I was a center and loved scoring goals. It was a great feeling. I'm glad I'm in a hockey town now."

Attending events like the Red Wings' annual Tigers Night at Little Caesars Arena with his teammates are fun, according to Torkelson.

"It's a beautiful arena," Torkelson said. "They (Red Wings) are a lot of fun to watch. Hockey is probably one of my favorite sports to watch on television and especially live. It's cool to see their facility and meet some of the guys. We cross paths a little bit."

As a Detroit native, Haase said paying homage to Hockeytown is extra special.

"When I was a kid, Detroit sports were everything to me," Haase said. "I know the teams here are all turning over a new leaf, but everything that we do that incorporates the other teams in the city I try to encourage to everyone else."

As Torkelson looks ahead to the rest of the season, he believes the Tigers' home run celebration will only continue to evolve.

"Now we have a hockey net and a rubber puck," Torkelson said. "That will make its debut. Someone is going to have to take a slapshot and hopefully make it in."

Adding more hockey gear and even choreography is fine with Haase - under one condition.

"If we're winning, I welcome all of it," Haase said. "If we wanna throw some shoulder pads on and start boxing, let's go ahead and do it. It's just all fun, so keep it rolling."