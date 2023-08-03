Single-Game tickets for 2023-24 Red Wings season on sale Friday, Aug. 4

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today announced that single-game tickets for the highly anticipated 2023-24 season at Little Caesars Arena will go on sale this Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. at DetroitRedWings.com/tickets.

The upcoming campaign will be full of excitement for Red Wings fans, with a new-look roster that features the additions of Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Compher, Daniel Sprong, Shayne Gostisbehere and more. Friday's launch of single-game tickets will be the first chance for fans to reserve seats for Opening Night at Little Caesars Arena, on Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 2023-24 promotions and fan giveaway schedule, in addition to Theme Nights, will be announced in the coming weeks. Red Wings fans are encouraged to follow @DetroitRedWings on social media and visit DetroitRedWings.com for specific details and to sign up for "Red Wings Weekly," the club's weekly email newsletter.

"It's been a busy summer for the Red Wings, and much like our fans, we're very excited about the upcoming season," said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "We expect single-game tickets to be in high demand and encourage our fans to secure their tickets now. We're looking forward to the Hockeytown faithful creating a tremendous home ice advantage at Little Caesars Arena this season."

Little Caesars Arena will be home to 18 weekend games, including three on Friday nights, 10 games on Saturdays, and five contests on Sundays. The Red Wings will host five games against Original Six rivals, including three in the month of November with the Boston Bruins (Saturday, Nov. 4), Montreal Canadiens (Thursday, Nov. 9) and Chicago Blackhawks (Thursday, Nov. 30) visiting Detroit. The Red Wings will entertain the New York Rangers on Friday, April 5, and close out the regular season home schedule against the Canadiens on Monday, April 15.

Following the season opener in New Jersey on Oct. 12, the Red Wings will play five of their next seven games at Little Caesars Arena - a stretch that includes of nine of 15 games at home to start the season. Two annual fan-favorites - Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 22) against the Devils and the afternoon (5 p.m.) of New Year's Eve against the Bruins - will return to Hockeytown.

After the calendar turns to 2024, the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights will visit Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, January 27. The Red Wings will host the Vancouver Canucks for an early 12:30 p.m. puck drop on Saturday, Feb. 10, and welcome the Buffalo Sabres for a pair of afternoon games on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, April 7.

10-Game Plans Now Available

The Red Wings recently announced a trio of 10-Game Plans for the 2023-24 season, presented by Coca-Cola. The Thanksgiving Eve, New Year's Eve and Fan Appreciation Plans start at just $47 per game and include Original Six matchups, rivalry nights and Atlantic Division clashes, allowing fans to select the plan that works best with their schedule. Visit DetroitRedWings.com/10GamePlans to learn more and choose your plan today.

2023-24 Winged Wheel Nation Season Ticket Memberships

Winged Wheel Nation is the Detroit Red Wings Season Ticket Membership Program. Designed with your unique needs and interests in mind, Winged Wheel Nation membership offers unprecedented inside access, unforgettable experiences and exclusive benefits for the Red Wings' most loyal fans on a year-round basis.

All members enjoy year-round benefits, including access to a flexible payment plan, a ticket exchange program, invitations to VIP events and much more. You can choose from multiple membership types tailored to your schedule and fandom. Learn more about becoming a member by clicking here or by calling the Red Wings' Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575.

Tickets, Fan Travel Packages Available for NHL Global Series in Sweden

The Red Wings will join the Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs for four regular-season games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. Detroit will face off against Atlantic Division foe Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 16, before a rivalry clash against Toronto on Friday, Nov. 17. After the Senators take on the Wild on Saturday, Nov. 18, the Maple Leafs will play Minnesota on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Red Wings fans can inquire here about fan travel options, including packages that include airfare, hotel accommodations, tickets to both Red Wings games, ground transportation, sightseeing, select meals and more.