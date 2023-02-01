'This is good progress': Simon Edvinsson maturing, learning with Griffins

So when the Detroit Red Wings assigned Edvinsson to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins after Training Camp in October, the young Swedish defenseman was understandably disappointed.

"You want to be with the Red Wings at all costs," Edvinsson recently told DetroitRedWings.com. "But they (Red Wings coaching staff) helped me realize I'm still young and I have things to improve on. The best way to improve is slowly and that's here (with Grand Rapids). I've been feeling good ever since."

That guiding approach is helping Edvinsson navigate his first full season in North America. Through his first 33 AHL games, Edvinsson has 17 points on three goals and 14 assists.

"I'm very glad that I'm here," Edvinsson said. "Now, I'm just going to improve. My teammates are helping me a lot, so this is good progress for my development going forward."

Tweet from @griffinshockey: HERE FOR THE SI GOAL🥰#GoGRG pic.twitter.com/9cYFgInX7e

Selected by Detroit sixth overall in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Edvinsson tallied two goals and 17 assists in 44 games for Frolunda HC's Swedish Hockey League team in the 2021-22 season, finishing as a SHL Rookie of the Year Finalist.

But Edvinsson said his life changed last April when he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Red Wings.

"Moving to the United States was a big step for me," Edvinsson said. "Everything happened so fast. I had one pro season in Sweden, then I moved and everything changed. It's a good experience for sure, but things were happening really fast. I wasn't ready for the challenges that were coming."

Edvinsson's arrival to North America for the Red Wings' 2022 Development Camp was delayed due to travel issues, but he stayed in Detroit to prepare for the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship that took place last August in Edmonton.

After helping guide his native Sweden to a bronze medal at World Juniors, Edvinsson participated in Detroit's 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp before logging one assist in five NHL preseason games.

Video: Detroit Red Wings draft D Simon Edvinsson No. 6

When reflecting on the past several months, Edvinsson said it's been a lesson in maturity.

"When you're living at home, you have everything in front of you," the 19-year-old blueliner said. "Even your parents can still cook meals for you. But when you're by yourself, you're forced to do things alone. But that's helped me grow as a person in a lot of ways."

And that maturity, according to Edvinsson, has sparked a realization.

"I don't have the same stress here as I probably would there (with Detroit)," Edvinsson said. "For me, that's the biggest thing because I'm just trying to be good every game."

As Edvinsson continues to acclimate to the AHL, Griffins head coach Ben Simon said he's impressed with the strides Edvinsson has made in his development.

"He's coming along slowly but surely," Simon said on Jan. 6. "For him, it's putting together a complete game and making sure that we don't have any significant lapses. He's gotten significantly better as the year's progressed, there's no question about that."

As the Griffins prepare for the regular season stretch run, Edvinsson said he's focused on absorbing as much as possible from his teammates with the ultimate goal to pattern his game after legendary Red Wings blueliner and fellow Swede Nicklas Lidstrom.

"I talk with (Griffins captain) Brian Lashoff a lot because he's been around the league for a long time," Edvinsson said. "That's the thing you get with experience, you play a simpler game because the chances just come naturally. That's something Lidstrom was so good at, but it's very hard to do."