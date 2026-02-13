Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- In his 10th season as a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins, also his first as their captain, Dominik Shine earned his first career AHL All-Star Classic selection. And for the hard-working 32-year-old forward, his time at BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois, this week was an experience he’ll cherish and view fondly for years to come.
“It was really cool,” Shine said following the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday night. “I really enjoyed it. It was cool for my son to be here, and he was so happy. He really liked it."
In 32 games this season, Shine has collected 29 points on 15 goals and 14 assists. Among his in-season highlights, the Pinckney, Mich., native recorded his first career AHL hat trick on Nov. 24 and became just the third player in franchise history to reach 500 career games on Dec. 7.