Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience

Head coach Dan Watson noted that Shine represents everything the Griffins stand for in so many ways.

“This is just another chapter in his story that he’s going to be able to tell when he’s done,” Watson said of Shine. “He made his NHL debut last season, a new contract [in January] and now, finally, after 10 seasons in the American League and transforming from a fourth-line grinder into a first-line player, he’s making his AHL All-Star debut. I’m really excited for him and his family. He means so much to our organization.”

Producing like he has been, all while embracing the added leadership responsibilities that come with wearing the ‘C’, makes Shine’s play that much more impressive this campaign.

“It means the world,” Shine said of being the 19th captain in franchise history. “Obviously, you have the respect of your coaches and teammates, so that really means a lot to me. But responsibility-wise, it’s just been business as usual. I’m just trying to be a role model on the ice, just really trying to do my thing.”

Shine believes he’s developed his leadership style considerably during his time in Grand Rapids, particularly in his role as a mentor to his younger teammates over the years.

“I remember what it was like to be younger and one of the maybe less experienced guys,” Shine said. “I’m just trying to have fun with that and make our locker room one that you want to be in, you know what I mean? Making it a place you want to come to and are excited to come to, because the AHL is hard. If you come into a room where you feel welcomed, that’s all I want for our guys.”