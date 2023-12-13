Resilient Red Wings push forward despite missing key players

This eventful four-game stretch for Detroit began on Dec. 7, when Patrick Kane made his highly anticipated Red Wings debut in a roller coaster 6-5 overtime home loss against the San Jose Sharks.

Two days later, Detroit weathered a scary moment during the first period of Saturday’s 5-1 setback to the Ottawa Senators, when captain Dylan Larkin was knocked unconscious and helped off the ice after being cross-checked in the back of the head by Senators forward Mathieu Joseph.

Then ahead of Monday’s 6-3 road loss to the Dallas Stars, the Red Wings placed Larkin (retroactive to Saturday), J.T. Compher (retroactive to Dec. 5) and Klim Kostin (retroactive to Dec. 7) on injured reserve. Additionally, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced that David Perron was suspended for six games for cross-checking Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub, in retaliation to the hit on Larkin.

“Obviously we’re going through a tough time with where our roster is at,” Lalonde said. “Every team goes through it. We're going through it now.”

Despite missing several key forwards, the Red Wings’ play in Dallas and St. Louis gives Lalonde hope for what the following days and weeks might bring.

“I thought our performance was pretty good (Monday),” Lalonde said. “Obviously found a way to win (Tuesday). To have our top two centers and heaviest top-six forward out, I still think we have a winnable lineup. The guys certainly proved that (Tuesday).”

Lalonde said he appreciates how players continue stepping up to fill key holes in Detroit’s lineup.

One of those players who’s stepped in and made a significant impact is Jonatan Berggren, who was recalled from the Red Wings’ AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday under emergency circumstances.

Berggren scored his first goal of the season on Monday and followed it up with another goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday’s win.