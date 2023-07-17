Steady development of prospects players key for Red Wings in 2023-24

DETROIT -- Simon Edvinsson and Marco Kasper, two of Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman's former first-round draft selections, both made their NHL debuts in the 2022-23 season.

But according to Yzerman, Edvinsson and Kasper still need to earn a roster spot with the Red Wings in 2023-24.

Like any player, the pair of highly regarded prospects must prove they belong in Detroit.

"With all these guys, we'll let their play determine where they go," Yzerman said on July 3. "But we don't want to put ourselves in a position that we're hoping that they make it because if they don't, then what do we do? You gotta address these needs in the offseason."

Edvinsson, selected sixth overall by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, made his Red Wings debut on March 18 against the Colorado Avalanche and finished last season with two goals in nine NHL games.

Video: BUF@DET: Edvinsson scores in 2nd period

The 6-foot-6, 209-pound defenseman spent most of his inaugural North American campaign with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, recording 27 points (5-22-27) in 52 games.

Yzerman said he has high hopes for Edvinsson but does not want to automatically slot the 20-year-old blueliner into a role that he might not be ready for.

"I don't think it's beyond a possibility that Simon comes in, has an outstanding training camp and preseason then simply forces his way into the lineup," Yzerman said. "That's what every one of us -- our organization and fans -- would love to see. If that happens, that's great and we'll figure it out. But at this stage, to say we're gonna put him right in the top six, I'm not prepared to say that. I don't want to do that and that's unfair to him."

On May 1, the Red Wings announced that Edvinsson underwent successful left shoulder surgery and would be sidelined for 4-6 months.

"We think he's an excellent young prospect," Yzerman said. "I don't think the right approach is to just throw him out there. Let's let him earn the spot. God forbid we have too many good defensemen and we gotta figure out a problem. Wouldn't that be a great situation?"

Detroit's top brass are applying a similar evaluation approach to Kasper, Detroit's eighth overall draft pick in 2022.

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: .@SebastianCossa vs Marco Kasper! Best of 3���. or 5?! pic.twitter.com/g0x41i6tfK

After recording 23 points in 52 Swedish Hockey League games with Rogle BK to start last season, Kasper played his first game with Detroit against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 2.

Unfortunately, the Austrian forward sustained a lower-body injury in his NHL debut and was shut down for the remainder of the season.

"It was a great experience even if it was just one game," Kasper said on July 3 at Detroit's 2023 Development Camp. "Getting to see how an NHL team travels, all the things around it, what the speed is and how to play on the smaller ice."

While Yzerman is optimistic that Kasper and Edvinsson will make strides, he anticipates several current Red Wings players to take steps forward in 2023-24, especially forwards Michael Rasmussen and Joe Veleno.

Video: NYR@DET: Rasmussen scores in 2nd period

Last season, Rasmussen was placed on injured reserve on March 2 after blocking a shot against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 25. Despite the injury, the 24-year-old established career highs in goals (10), assists (19) and points (29) in 56 games.

"I think we all see him maturing as a hockey player, as a young man and physically," Yzerman said. "You see it on the ice and his skating. Michael has worked really hard. He's gone home in the summers, stayed in Detroit in the offseasons and has really worked at it. His skating has really improved. He's a really dedicated athlete. His confidence on and off the ice has really grown. I'm really happy for him because he's put a lot of work into it and really cares."

Video: DET@MTL: Veleno whips a wrister for a PPG

As for Veleno, the 23-year-old set career highs in goals (9), assists (11), points (20) and games played (81) in 2022-23.

"I'm hopeful, expecting and counting on Joe Veleno to take another step," Yzerman said. "Again, another good young man who is really driven and wants to do well. He'll get more opportunity."