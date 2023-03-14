PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to carry momentum into Nashville on Tuesday

NASHVILLE -- After a character-defining weekend against the league-leading Boston Bruins, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's matchup with the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (30-27-9; 69 points) and Nashville (33-24-7; 73 points) is set for 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Less than 24 hours removed from a difficult loss at Boston, the Red Wings responded by building a four-goal lead before withstanding a third-period surge by the Bruins en route to a 5-3 victory on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Video: Larkin, Chiasson lead Red Wings to 5-3 win

Head coach Derek Lalonde said what stood out to him from this past weekend was Detroit's high compete level against "potentially one of the best teams in the history of the league."

"When there are little battles we win, it translates to zone time and getting better play," Lalonde said. "This (Boston) is the best out there. The sticks and how heavy they are, that is a really good team. They have a good chance to do something special this year…We never backed down and were very competitive throughout all six periods. (Sunday) we were rewarded."

With less than one month remaining this season, every NHL club is playing for something. As a result, Lalonde continues to stress the importance of execution in preparation to his players.

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: DET 🛫 NSH. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/eNAFcE0kwu

"I think it's about us," Lalonde said. "When we play an opponent like that, of course it's a little bit of a measuring stick in the fact that you get them back-to-back. We're gonna make big games internally for ourselves."

Nashville enters Tuesday's game in fifth place in the Central Division, and is coming off a 5-4 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Roman Josi leads the Predators in assists (41) and points (58) this season, while Matt Duchene paces the club with 19 goals. Three Nashville goalies have split duties between the pipes this season, with Juuse Saros leading the pack with a 25-18-6 record, a 2.78 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 49 games.

The Red Wings blanked the Predators, 3-0, at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 23.

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: 🚨 Tomorrow! 🚨Get your FREE tickets and join Darren McCarty for our last viewing party of the season! ������ https://t.co/onZPuRQ4mM

Luff recalled from Grand Rapids

On Monday, the Red Wings recalled Matt Luff from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Video: DET@NYR: Luff deflects puck in for a goal in the 2nd

Luff has two points in seven games with Detroit this season. The 25-year-old forward has also seen action in 25 games with the Griffins, notching 23 points on seven goals and 16 assists.