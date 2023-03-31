RECAP: Red Wings fall to Jets, 6-2

WINNIPEG -- The Detroit Red Wings were unable to keep pace with the Winnipeg Jets and eventually fell, 6-2, on Friday night at Canada Life Centre.

Playing the second half of a back-to-back after a long night of travel, Detroit found itself in a 3-0 hole heading into the first intermission. The Jets kept the offensive pressure up in the second period, as Winnipeg's lead hit five mid-way through the frame.

Winnipeg made it 6-0 early in the third, but David Perron scored a power-play goal at 10:41 to get Detroit on the scoreboard before Joe Veleno found the back of the net 21 seconds later. The Jets shut the door after that, ensuring a split of the season series between the clubs.

"We talked about competing in the third and trying to win in the period to build off something for Sunday," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "And the guys did that."

Detroit goalie Magnus Hellberg made 23 saves. Matt Luff tallied an assist in his 100th career NHL game, while Adam Erne recorded a helper in his 350th career game.

Winnipeg honored Andrew Copp with a tribute graphic during the opening frame. Copp was originally selected the Jets in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He recorded 184 points in 467 regular-season games with the club.

The loss dropped Detroit to 33-33-9 (75 points) overall, while Winnipeg moved to 42-31-3 (87 points).

"We just gotta be better all over the ice," Jake Walman said. "Especially on our 50-50 battles. We lost a lot of battles tonight."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will continue their four-game road trip on Sunday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: "Everybody is super nice and welcoming. It's been really fun the last couple of days." https://t.co/5IYr7MM36N

SCORING SUMMARY

Winnipeg 1, Detroit 0 (6:56, 1st period)

Kyle Connor stationed himself in front of the net and tipped home Brenden Dillon's point shot to kick off the scoring on Friday night.

Winnipeg 2, Detroit 0 (11:57, 1st period)

Blake Wheeler finished Nikolaj Ehlers' backdoor pass to double Winnipeg's early lead.

Winnipeg 3, Detroit 0 (13:34, 1st period)

Neal Pionk's shot hit Austin Czarnik before the puck bounced down the ice to Mark Scheifele, who batted it into the back of the net.

Winnipeg 4, Detroit 0 (1:20, 2nd period)

Dylan DeMelo sent a wrister from just outside the top of the left face-off circle past Hellberg to make it a four-goal game.

Winnipeg 5, Detroit 0 (13:42, 2nd period)

Nino Niederreiter had his initial shot blocked in front, but finished a backhand on his second attempt.

Winnipeg 6, Detroit 0 (5:07, 3rd period)

Nikolaj Ehlers beat Hellberg with a shot on a delayed penalty.

Detroit 1, Winnipeg 6 (10:41, 3rd period)

Detroit spoiled Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid when Perron scored on the power play for his 20th goal of the season. Moritz Seider and Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin were credited with the assists on Perron's tally, which extended his point streak to three straight games.

Video: DET@WPG: Perron's PPG puts Red Wings on the board

Detroit 2, Winnipeg 6 (11:02, 3rd period)

Veleno, assisted by Luff and Erne, capped the scoring with his eighth goal of the season. Luff's assist marked his first in a Detroit uniform.

Video: DET@WPG: Veleno scores in 3rd period

QUOTABLE

Walman on looking ahead to Toronto

"We gotta play better in front of Helly. We lost too many battles tonight, so we gotta be better and harder Sunday."

Hellberg on Friday's game

"Not the result we wanted. I think we had a tough start. I don't think I showed up to help the team today. I take full responsibility for my performance tonight. It was clearly not good enough. I'm not happy with how I played."

Hellberg on Winnipeg's offense

"They move the puck quick and get the puck in front of the net. That's where you want the puck to go. It's a good place to put the puck."