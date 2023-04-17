'Building this core' remains focus for Lalonde, Red Wings after 2022-23

And according to Lalonde, that is "something you can build off."

DETROIT -- While the Detroit Red Wings failed to qualify for the postseason, head coach Derek Lalonde said there was a palpable excitement around the club during the first half of the 2022-23 season.

"Getting a little bit of a taste of that, I think was real for our guys," Lalonde said in his end-of-season media session on April 14. "Just like anything else, any winning you do, any success you have, you get a taste of and you just want more of it. And I'm hoping that's one of many things that can fuel us into next year."

Lalonde said the Red Wings reached the "pinnacle" on Feb. 23, when they held the second and final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. It marked the first time since 2015-16 that Detroit last occupied a playoff spot that late into a season (minimum 50 games).

Video: Derek Lalonde | 2022-23 End of Season Media

"I would love to go back to that date and call it a season," Lalonde said. "But there's 82 games in a season and a lot that goes into it. Right, wrong or indifferent, unfortunately we probably are exactly where we belong."

The Red Wings finished 35-37-10 (80 points) overall, and after earning their best record since last making the playoffs in 2015-16, Lalonde said Detroit's young core made a strong first impression on him.

"I'm very happy with all of them," Lalonde said. "I know there was so much talk of what we lost at the deadline and what went out of our room. I tried to preach around that time and even of late, at the same time we're still building this core."

There is still plenty of development ahead for Detroit as it attempts to climb the Atlantic Division standings. For starters, Lalonde said the Red Wings need to generate more 5-on-5 offense next season.

Detroit tied for 27th overall in even-strength goals (146) this season, a decrease from its total of 159 in 2021-22.

"There were probably times where we valued keeping it out of our net much more than putting it in," Lalonde said. "I think that's the step and the growth we needed to take. Could you combine both of those? I think there's something to that, but hopefully we've established a bit more of a defensive foundation."

Being a grittier team is another area Lalonde wants the Red Wings to focus on.

"I think it can be learned within the group," Lalonde said. "In today's NHL, you don't need to go fight four times or fight after every whistle, but you do need to stick up for teammates and push back. You saw this group did that at times this year."

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: Hockeytown always. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/oKQtmJBo4E

While change to the lineup appears imminent, one group that Lalonde said will remain intact next season is his coaching staff.

"My first time as a head coach, I had a specific reason of hiring every single person with a need," Lalonde said. "And we're still growing as a staff, but they checked off a lot of boxes. I oversee everything, but they are the ones truly in the trenches. I was extremely happy with our staff. They helped me grow immensely."

When asked to evaluate his first season as an NHL head coach, Lalonde said he tackled new responsibilities with a growth mindset.

"I'll always try to grow," Lalonde said. "I'll need improvement with myself, with the staff and all of our relationships. Every coach is growing, that's what they seek and want in the offseason. I probably reflect our group a little bit. Some obvious highs, disappointing lows and plenty of growth there."

Lalonde feels the Red Wings are moving in the right direction. While highlighting the strides Detroit made in its overall team game, Lalonde shared a clever statement made by goaltending coach Alex Westlund.

"He had a great line where we were talking as a staff and it put it in perspective for me," Lalonde said. "Last year, day 1 of camp, we started on the goal line. I really do believe next year we are going to start on the 50-yard line, which is a positive with this core and group going forward."