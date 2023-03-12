RECAP: Red Wings 'dug in and battled' to defeat Bruins, 5-3

DETROIT -- This past home-and-home back-to-back set against the league-leading Boston Bruins was a test in many ways for the Detroit Red Wings.

So when the Red Wings bounced back from Saturday's tough loss at TD Garden with a 5-3 win over the Bruins on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena, captain Dylan Larkin made it known that he was quite proud.

"We had a great two games," said Larkin, who recorded a power-play goal and two assists for his sixth three-point game of the season. "We didn't have a good second period yesterday, but I thought we battled hard both games. Guys were blocking shots and playing through it. Just an incredible team effort both nights. It was a huge character weekend for us."

Alex Chiasson opened the scoring on the power play at the 12:22 mark of what became a chippy first period. Moritz Seider doubled Detroit's lead with a short-handed goal just over six minutes into the second, which was followed by Larkin's tally and an even-strength goal by Adam Erne. Boston finally broke through at 16:52 of the middle frame to make it 4-1.

Not going down without a fight, the Bruins pulled within one, 4-3, by scoring two goals in a span of 2:47 early in the third. In the final minute of Sunday's matinee, Andrew Copp sealed the win with an empty-netter.

Ville Husso made 30 saves for Detroit, which improved to 30-27-9 (69 points) this season. Boston dropped to 50-10-5 (105 points) with the loss.

Head coach Derek Lalonde shared Larkin's assessment of the Red Wings' effort against the Bruins throughout the weekend.

"A great win," Lalonde said. "Really happy with it. We got rewarded today with an outcome, but our six periods as a whole I thought were great. Outside of the second period yesterday when we were really on our heels, I'm really proud of the guys, the effort and the approach this weekend."

The Red Wings honored Boston forward Tyler Bertuzzi with a video tribute during the first period. Bertuzzi, selected 28th overall by Detroit in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, recorded 202 points (88 goals, 114 assists) in 305 games with the Red Wings before being traded to the Bruins ahead of this year's trade deadline.

NEXT UP: Detroit will travel to face the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: Husso Hugs������ pic.twitter.com/yYeqjz5FWZ

SCORING SUMMARY

Detroit 1, Boston 0 (12:22, 1st period)

Chiasson put home a rebound after a shot by Larkin, who was assisted by Lucas Raymond, for his second power-play goal in as many games.

Video: BOS@DET: Chiasson sends the rebound home to score

Detroit 2, Boston 0 (6:34, 2nd period)

Seider stole the puck from Boston forward David Pastrnak at Detroit's blue line, skated in all alone and beat goalie Jeremy Swayman with a backhand for his fifth goal of the season. The 21-year-old German blueliner became the first Red Wings defenseman to score a short-handed goal since Trevor Daley accomplished the feat on Nov. 1, 2018 against the New Jersey Devils.

Video: BOS@DET: Seider nets a short-handed breakaway goal

Detroit 3, Boston 0 (10:39, 2nd period)

Larkin, assisted by Raymond and Seider, buried a shot from the slot through traffic on the power play for his team-leading 25th goal of the season. He (Larkin) became the first Red Wings skater to register at least 25 power-play points in a single season since Henrik Zetterberg logged 28 power-play points during the 2014-15 campaign.

Video: BOS@DET: Larkin fires from the slot to tally a PPG

Detroit 4, Boston 0 (15:08, 2nd period)

Jonatan Berggren's shot ricocheted off the post to Erne, who got in tight and finished the rebound for his eighth goal of the season. Jordan Oesterle was also credited with an assist.

Video: BOS@DET: Erne scores in 2nd period

Boston 1, Detroit 4 (16:52, 2nd period)

Pastrnak's cross-ice pass went to Matt Grzelcyk, who put a snap shot from the right face-off circle past Husso.

Boston 2, Detroit 4 (3:37, 3rd period)

Jake DeBrusk scored a breakaway goal to cut Boston's deficit in half.

Boston 3, Detroit 4 (6:24, 3rd period)

The Bruins made things interesting when Pastrnak took a pass from Pavel Zacha, then scored from the slot.

Detroit 5, Boston 3 (19:36, 3rd period)

Copp extended his point streak to four straight games with an empty-netter. Larkin and Pius Suter, who was skating in his 200th career NHL game, each had an assist on Copp's eighth goal of the campaign.

Video: BOS@DET: Copp scores in 3rd period

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on holding on for the victory

"We're up 4-1 after the second period and feeling good about the start to our third. But I thought we were really leaning towards scoring our fifth goal instead of just keeping them from scoring their second. We gave them two easy goals to make it 4-3. That was disappointing and immature of our group, which is fine. We're still trying to grow."

Larkin on the players' early mindset

"It was to stay out of the box and not feed their transition game. We just stuck with it and scored a big power-play goal in the second. Mo scored a big shorty, which he's not giving himself enough credit for how nice that was. Got the bench going, for sure."

Larkin on staying composed late in the third period

"We got a little loose, but when it got to 4-3 we really dug in and battled. We got the job done. I think that's with Husso in net, who made some big saves and kept us going."