Red Wings acquire 2024 1st-round; 2025 4th-round from Bruins for Bertuzzi

Bertuzzi, 28, has been limited to 29 games this season due to injury, recording 14 points (4-10-14) and 23 penalty minutes in 16:29 average time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound forward ranked among the team leaders during the 2021-22 campaign with 30 goals (2nd), 32 assists (5th), 62 points (2nd), 47 penalty minutes (T3rd), six power play goals (T1st), 14 power play points (3rd), one shorthanded goal (T1st), five game-winning goals (1st), 180 shots (4th) and 19:52 average time on ice (4th) in 68 games. Originally selected by the Red Wings in the second round (58th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Bertuzzi represented Detroit at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game and compiled 202 points (88-114-202) along with 189 penalty minutes in 305 games since 2016-17. The Sudbury, Ont., native also registered 82 points (32-50-82) and 204 penalty minutes in 137 games with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins from 2014-18, in addition to 39 points (23-16-39) and 68 penalty minutes in 42 postseason contests. He helped the Griffins win the 2017 Calder Cup championship and was named the recipient of the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most-valuable player in the playoffs after collecting 19 points (9-10-19) and 50 penalty minutes in 19 postseason games. Prior to turning professional, Bertuzzi skated four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm, earning 172 points (71-101-172), a plus-35 rating and 325 penalty minutes over 201 games from 2011-15. Bertuzzi won an OHL title with the Storm in 2014 alongside Red Wings forwards Robby Fabbri and Pius Suter, and was named an OHL Second-Team All-Star the following year after notching 98 points (43-55-98) in 68 games in his final season of major junior hockey. On the international stage, Bertuzzi made five appearances for Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

The Red Wings have now accumulated 26 draft picks in the next three NHL Entry Drafts, including five first-round selections and five second-round picks.

