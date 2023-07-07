Red Wings prospects grateful for experiences at 2023 Development Camp

DETROIT -- For young players vying to take the next step in their professional hockey careers, the Detroit Red Wings' Development Camp is an annual experience second to none.

On Wednesday, Detroit's prospects concluded 2023 Development Camp by competing in a three-on-three tournament, with the team of (head of goaltending scouting and development) Phil Osaer edging the team of (ECHL's Toledo Walleye assistant coach) Brent Bain, 2-1, in the championship game.

Red Wings assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said he urged the prospects to view the five-day camp as a learning experience, not an evaluation period.

"Come in, have fun and hopefully meet your future teammates," Cleary said. "We just flood them with information. It's almost an overload."

This year, Red Wings' Development Camp featured 46 total players, including all 11 prospects Detroit selected in June at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville.

"We're just trying to help them grow," Cleary said. "We all know that their goal is to play, whether it be the NHL or professionally, but not everybody will. We try to put them on a path, if it's not gonna be in the NHL, they're gonna be successful in other areas of life."

Aside from on-ice and off-ice sessions, the prospects participated in educational seminars to learn about good nutrition habits, proper rest techniques and other life skills.

"You gotta put good things in your body if you wanna perform well," said Amadeus Lombardi, the Red Wings' 113th overall pick in 2022. "It's something that they really talk about, and what I'm really trying to soak in and take back home with me."

Cleary said that Lisa McDowell, the Red Wings' Performance Dietitian and Director of Nutrition & Lifestyle Medicine, is one of many support staff members who help prospects become more well-rounded.

"A lot of these kids don't know how to cook or grocery shop," Cleary said. "They think what they're eating is good. But Lisa is great on educating these kids, giving them different recipes that they can cook and learn."

Kris Draper, who was promoted to Red Wings assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting on Wednesday, also had nothing but praise for "the best development staff in the league."

"From the training staff - (head athletic trainer) Piet VanZant, (physical therapist) Russ (Baumann) - to (assistant equipment managers) J.R. (John Remejes) and Brady (Munger) and everything that they do," Draper said. "Even to see how some of us interact with our former trainers and medical guys, I think, is really important. We want to carry ourselves to a high standard. We want these young prospects to not take anything for granted and see how important everybody is in the Red Wings organization."

Cleary said one key thing stood out about 2023 Development Camp attendees.

"It's one of the more mature groups of kids," Cleary said. "We went and played paintball, a fun thing to do. But it really shows you what kind of kids you have. When they say go, certain kids go. Some methodically think, 'Where should I go?' Some kids stay back and wait. It was a fun process to see, but we have great-character kids. It's always fun working with these guys throughout the years."

When asked what the prospects will ultimately take away from Development Camp, Draper said he hopes they understand just how dedicated a player must be to become a successful NHL player.

"We had some of the (current) Detroit Red Wings who were around," Draper said. "Michael Rasmussen and Ben Chiarot were in. I think it's important for those guys to see how hard it is and what the grind is."