RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday before departing for Stockholm as part of the upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on his assessment of Thursday's extra-session loss

"All in all, it didn't feel like we had a lot of jump tonight. Felt like we were chasing it the whole time. Probably fortunate, or happy, to get a point just the way it played out. Really wanted the two points."

Larkin on the struggle of chasing games

"It's on us. We know in the room we have what it takes to be good. Our fourth line has been the best line for us the past week. They're playing simple, getting pucks behind, forechecking hard, winning it back and then attacking the net. It's something we all have to look to. We all have to play like that."

Larkin on the power play, which finished 0-for-4

"Tonight we got our looks. We just didn't put the puck in the net and threaten it enough. It's frustrating. There's a lot of moving parts, but again, we've had success. Teams are watching that, so we have to find different ways to generate Grade-A looks on the power play."

Chiarot on Detroit's team defense against Montreal

"I thought it was better, for sure. Our start was better. Last couple games, we've kind of been on our heels in our own zone and kind of scrambling around. I thought our start was better, which is a good sign. Like Dylan said, chasing a game like that, you don't want to play like that every game. It's a good sign moving forward. I thought we did a lot of good things."

Chiarot on the differences between the Red Wings' season-opening start and their recent stretch

"It looked like we came out with a ton of confidence the first five or six games. Everything was going into the net for us and everyone was feeling good, then we lose that feeling. As an individual, when you have confidence everything feels easy. When you lose it, you're thinking about how to get it back and what you're doing out there instead of just playing."