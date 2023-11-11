News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings can’t overcome early deficit, costly second period in 5-3 loss at Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Rangers on Tuesday, looking to continue the club’s best start since 2014-15

Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden

RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens

Fischer and Compher both score for Detroit, which outshot Montreal, 29-26

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Captain Dylan Larkin felt the Detroit Red Wings' 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night was a missed opportunity.

"It wasn't all negative," Larkin said. "We battled back, but that's a game we really wanted. We got one point, but it doesn't feel good enough right now." 

Goalie James Reimer stopped 23 shots in his fifth start of the season for the Red Wings, who earned a point but fell to 7-5-2 (16 points) overall. The Canadiens snapped a four-game winless streak, improving to 6-5-2 (14 points).

Montreal took a 1-0 lead at 7:02 of the first period. No goals followed in the frame, with the Canadiens also outshooting the Red Wings, 10-8.

"Very frustrating," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about the opening period. "I thought we had a really good start and probably lost momentum on the power play, then they scored their goal. Unfortunately it's a bad break, but I liked the fact we fought through a little adversity there."

Just when it seemed Montreal captain Nick Suzuki had a goal on his stick with a short-handed breakaway, his shot hit the post at 13:43 of the second period to keep the score at 1-0.

After the Canadiens found the back of the net at 12:01, the Red Wings challenged the call and video review determined the play was offside, disallowing the goal.

With 3:16 remaining in the second, Michael Rasmussen's shot from in front redirected off Christian Fischer's glove and into the net, tying the game, 1-1. Ben Chiarot collected the secondary assist on Fischer's first goal as a member of the Red Wings.

"That got us back in the game," Lalonde said about Fischer's tally. "It was a classic forecheck goal."

Montreal retook the lead, 2-1, on the power play just 26 seconds into the third period.

The Red Wings answered back with a snipe from J.T. Compher 5:39 later, pulling even once again, 2-2. With 5:26 left in regulation, Austin Czarnik (undisclosed injury) exited down the tunnel and did not return to after crashing into the boards.

"It sounds like he might be okay," Lalonde said of Czarnik.

Detroit conceded the game-winner on the penalty kill at 4:16 of overtime.

"Again, good on the guys to get a point trailing going into the third," Lalonde said. "It was a good sign for our guys, but we can't keep chasing (games)."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday before departing for Stockholm as part of the upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on his assessment of Thursday's extra-session loss 

"All in all, it didn't feel like we had a lot of jump tonight. Felt like we were chasing it the whole time. Probably fortunate, or happy, to get a point just the way it played out. Really wanted the two points."

Larkin on the struggle of chasing games

"It's on us. We know in the room we have what it takes to be good. Our fourth line has been the best line for us the past week. They're playing simple, getting pucks behind, forechecking hard, winning it back and then attacking the net. It's something we all have to look to. We all have to play like that."

Larkin on the power play, which finished 0-for-4

"Tonight we got our looks. We just didn't put the puck in the net and threaten it enough. It's frustrating. There's a lot of moving parts, but again, we've had success. Teams are watching that, so we have to find different ways to generate Grade-A looks on the power play."

Chiarot on Detroit's team defense against Montreal

"I thought it was better, for sure. Our start was better. Last couple games, we've kind of been on our heels in our own zone and kind of scrambling around. I thought our start was better, which is a good sign. Like Dylan said, chasing a game like that, you don't want to play like that every game. It's a good sign moving forward. I thought we did a lot of good things."

Chiarot on the differences between the Red Wings' season-opening start and their recent stretch

"It looked like we came out with a ton of confidence the first five or six games. Everything was going into the net for us and everyone was feeling good,  then we lose that feeling. As an individual, when you have confidence everything feels easy. When you lose it, you're thinking about how to get it back and what you're doing out there instead of just playing."