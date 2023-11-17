RECAP: Detroit lets lead slip away late, concludes NHL Global Series with 3-2 loss against Toronto 

STOCKHOLM -- There will be a time when Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings fully reflect on the uniqueness of the opportunity to play at the 2023 NHL Global Series and the totality of their off-ice experiences in Sweden.

But Friday night, shortly after a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Avicii Arena, was not that time.

“Obviously it’s been a special experience being in my home country with family and friends,” Raymond said. “At the end of the day, we came here to win two games and we won none of them. Not the best mood right now.”

Goalie Alex Lyon finished with 26 saves in his season debut for the Red Wings, who dropped to 8-6-3 (19 points) overall. The win moved Toronto to 9-5-2 (20 points).