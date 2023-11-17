News Feed

Nicklas Lidstrom: The Perfect Defenseman, The Perfect Teammate, The Perfect Human

PREVIEW: Lyon set to make season debut Friday as Red Wings face Maple Leafs in NHL Global Series finale

RECAP: Red Wings salvage point in NHL Global Series opener, drop 5-4 OT decision to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to bring high energy level Thursday against Senators in NHL Global Series opener

Henrik Zetterberg: Fatherly Advice Set the Stage for Stellar Red Wings Career

Now acclimated to Sweden, Red Wings ‘definitely itching’ for game action

Red Wings explore Stockholm, continue preparations for 2023 NHL Global Series games

Offseason work, willingness to learn paying dividends for Veleno

Red Wings ‘work out the plane legs,’ enjoy first practice in Sweden on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings' compete level, effort lead to 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens

Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’

Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11

Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings can’t overcome early deficit, costly second period in 5-3 loss at Rangers

RECAP: Detroit lets lead slip away late, concludes NHL Global Series with 3-2 loss against Toronto 

Sprong and Raymond both score for Red Wings, who depart Sweden with one point of possible four in two games played

DET TOR 111723 2
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

STOCKHOLM -- There will be a time when Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings fully reflect on the uniqueness of the opportunity to play at the 2023 NHL Global Series and the totality of their off-ice experiences in Sweden.

But Friday night, shortly after a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Avicii Arena, was not that time.

“Obviously it’s been a special experience being in my home country with family and friends,” Raymond said. “At the end of the day, we came here to win two games and we won none of them. Not the best mood right now.”

Goalie Alex Lyon finished with 26 saves in his season debut for the Red Wings, who dropped to 8-6-3 (19 points) overall. The win moved Toronto to 9-5-2 (20 points).

Detroit outshot Toronto, 7-5, in a scoreless first period.

Just past the 12-minute mark of the second, Jake Walman was helped off the ice after falling into the Red Wings’ net, displacing it off its moorings. The 27-year-old defenseman did not return to Friday’s game.

“The trainers came in and said, after the second, ‘He’s done for the night,’” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said of Walman. “No update.”

Daniel Sprong notched his fifth goal of the season on a penalty shot at 12:52, using a quick deke to beat Toronto netminder Ilya Samsonov and put the Red Wings ahead, 1-0. He is the first Detroit skater to score a penalty-shot goal since Andreas Athanasiou on Feb. 14, 2019.

Raymond doubled the Red Wings’ lead, 2-0, at 14:44. From inside the right face-off circle, Moritz Seider connected with Ben Chiarot below the blue line. Chiarot faked a shot before finding Raymond in the left face-off circle, and the 21-year-old Swede scored from a tough angle for his second goal in as many games.

"Scoring two goals in his home country, that’s got to be pretty special for him," David Perron said about Raymond. "We’re happy about that."

The Maple Leafs swung the momentum in their favor during the third period, netting three unanswered goals in less than 11 minutes to take a 3-2 lead. Seeking an equalizer, the Red Wings pulled Lyon for a 6-on-5 advantage late but Toronto held on to secure the come-from-behind victory.

"They’ve got some very highly skilled players on that team," Lyon said of the Maple Leafs. "If you take your foot off the gas for even a second, they’re going to put it in the back of the net. I learned that the hard way. We’re a young team and it’s a valuable learning lesson for us. Now it just comes down to whether we use it valuably moving forward or not."

NEXT UP: Detroit will be back on home ice Wednesday night, hosting the New Jersey Devils for the annual Thanksgiving Eve clash at Little Caesars Arena.

QUOTABLE 

Lyon on his debut

"I felt pretty good, felt comfortable. Obviously it's a learning experience after not playing for so long. I just try to be patient with it and feel it out as I go. Not good enough for the win tonight and that’s disappointing, but it is what it is. I’ve got to find a way at the end there to make the extra save. Those tiny margins are what the NHL comes down to."

Raymond on Lyon's performance

"He was unbelievable. He saved us a lot of times and he played with poise. He hasn’t played in a while, so the way he played tonight was awesome. Wish we could’ve got the win for him."

Perron on minimizing mistakes

"You always want to play the winning way and I think that’s what we got away a little bit from. Mistakes will happen, things will happen. I get that. But you try to minimize that, especially when we’re up."