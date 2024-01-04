PREVIEW: Seeking second straight win on California road trip, Red Wings battle Kings on Thursday

Detroit goalie Alex Lyon, who stopped 24-of-27 shots against the Sharks, is set to make his fourth straight start on Thursday. The 31-year-old netminder has a 6-4-0 record, 2.53 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and one shutout in 10 games this season.

“I think he brings some confidence to our group, even puck handles,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “You know he’s going to battle for you.”

Andrew Copp (lower body) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice at the Kings’ Toyota Sports Center and according to Lalonde, will be reevaluated on Thursday morning.

Lalonde also said there is no updated timetable for goaltender Ville Husso’s return. Husso was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 20 after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks two days prior.

Los Angeles is currently in third place in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division and is 0-2-1 in its last three games after being shut out for the first time this season in a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, also on Tuesday.

The Kings currently have the lowest goals-against per game (2.35) mark, and highest penalty-kill success rate (87 percent) in the NHL.

Anze Kopitar is L.A.’s point leader with 34 this season and has registered one goal and four assists in each of his last five games. Adrian Kempe currently ranks second among Kings players in points (33) and assists (21) while Kevin Fiala has 31 points on eight goals and 23 assists. In 25 games this season, Kings goalie Cam Talbot has a 14-8-3 record, 2.80 GAA, .925 SV% and two shutouts.