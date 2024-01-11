PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday

On Sunday, the Red Wings concluded their first multi-game road trip of the 2024 calendar year with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Captain Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno and Michael Rasmussen all scored for Detroit, which improved to 4-1-2 against Pacific Division opponents this season.

“We played well on the road,” Larkin said. “We got great goaltending. Alex (Lyon) played really well all three games and gave us a chance. When things got tough, notably the first period of L.A. and the second of San Jose, he made some big saves and allowed us to get moving. It’s huge when you’re getting saves and feel confident in your whole game from the net out.”

Jake Walman (illness) did not practice on Wednesday but Lalonde said the defenseman will play on Thursday. Klim Kostin (upper body) has missed the last nine games but went through his first full practice on Wednesday since being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 19.

“I don’t foresee us using him (Thursday),” Lalonde said about Kostin. “We’ll see how he progresses. We’re going to get another full practice on Friday, would like to get him in on the weekend. Big body, it’s amazing when you don’t have it for a few weeks there.”

Lalonde also said Ville Husso (lower body) has resumed skating but remains week-to-week. The 28-year-old goalie was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 20.

“Not going down into a butterfly yet,” Lalonde said about Husso. “Just some basic footwork, a simple step.”