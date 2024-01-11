PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday

First 7,500 fans will receive a Red Wings-themed Cross-Body Bag, presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- Coming off their first three-game California road trip sweep since the 2007-08 season, the Detroit Red Wings return to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night looking to continue the momentum against the red-hot Edmonton Oilers, who have won eight straight games.

“We’re trying to improve in our process a little bit, not give up easy offense and defend a little better,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “This is obviously a really good contest. Obviously (the Oilers) are playing at an extremely high level. Eight in a row, that’s very hard to do in this league.”

Puck drop for the first matchup of the season between Detroit (20-16-4; 44 points) and Edmonton (21-15-1; 43 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

On Sunday, the Red Wings concluded their first multi-game road trip of the 2024 calendar year with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Captain Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno and Michael Rasmussen all scored for Detroit, which improved to 4-1-2 against Pacific Division opponents this season.  

“We played well on the road,” Larkin said. “We got great goaltending. Alex (Lyon) played really well all three games and gave us a chance. When things got tough, notably the first period of L.A. and the second of San Jose, he made some big saves and allowed us to get moving. It’s huge when you’re getting saves and feel confident in your whole game from the net out.”

Jake Walman (illness) did not practice on Wednesday but Lalonde said the defenseman will play on Thursday. Klim Kostin (upper body) has missed the last nine games but went through his first full practice on Wednesday since being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 19.

“I don’t foresee us using him (Thursday),” Lalonde said about Kostin. “We’ll see how he progresses. We’re going to get another full practice on Friday, would like to get him in on the weekend. Big body, it’s amazing when you don’t have it for a few weeks there.”

Lalonde also said Ville Husso (lower body) has resumed skating but remains week-to-week. The 28-year-old goalie was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 20.

“Not going down into a butterfly yet,” Lalonde said about Husso. “Just some basic footwork, a simple step.”

After Thursday’s game, Detroit will officially cross the halfway mark of the 2023-24 season. The Red Wings are currently tied for fifth in the Atlantic Division and sit one point back of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“I feel we left some points out there,” Larkin said about Detroit’s first half of the season. “But you’re going to look at a season, no matter who you are or where you are in the standings, feeling like you left points out there. When things got hard, we stuck with it. We’ve come out of that and started playing some really good hockey again.”

After a slow start to the season, the Oilers have gone 18-6-0 since Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft as head coach on Nov. 12. Currently fourth in the Pacific, Edmonton is coming off a 2-1 road win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday to extend its eight-game winning streak.

Reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid is tied for second in the NHL in assists (40) and leads Edmonton in scoring with 55 points this season. Leon Draisaitl (19-24—43) has six points in his last five games, while Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner is 17-9-1 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 28 games this season.

“It’s always a fun game,” Larkin said about facing Edmonton. “(McDavid) is a special player, him and Draisaitl, so you have to watch out for them at moments they look to go. We’re really going to have to play with the puck and play smart with it."

