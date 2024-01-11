PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday

DETROIT -- Coming off their first three-game California road trip sweep since the 2007-08 season, the Detroit Red Wings return to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night looking to continue the momentum against the red-hot Edmonton Oilers, who have won eight straight games.
“We’re trying to improve in our process a little bit, not give up easy offense and defend a little better,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “This is obviously a really good contest. Obviously (the Oilers) are playing at an extremely high level. Eight in a row, that’s very hard to do in this league.”
Puck drop for the first matchup of the season between Detroit (20-16-4; 44 points) and Edmonton (21-15-1; 43 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).