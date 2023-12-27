PREVIEW: Returning from holiday break, rested Red Wings visit Wild on Wednesday

Detroit looks to snap Minnesota’s three-game winning streak

DET_GamedayPreview
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Following a three-day hiatus for the NHL’s holiday break, the Detroit Red Wings will return to game action on Wednesday night when they visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Puck drop between Detroit (16-14-4; 36 points) and Minnesota (15-13-4; 34 points) is set for 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET, with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“I think everyone just pulling their weight and stepping up (tonight),” Michael Rasmussen said about the Red Wings’ focus following Wednesday’s morning skate. “A couple days of rest here, so everyone is fresh and ready to go.”

Detroit split a back-to-back set prior to the break, outlasting the Philadelphia Flyers, 7-6, in a shootout on Friday before a 3-2 road loss to the New Jersey Devils the following day.

“Obviously playing a back-to-back, three cities in four days and short-handed there with bodies,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said after Saturday’s game in New Jersey. “We’re down five D, 11 forwards and playing our fourth goalie, and our guys gave us a great effort. It feels a little disappointing to put that kind of compete and effort and not get a point.”

Detroit made a series of roster moves on Tuesday, placing Christian Fischer (upper body) on injured reserve (retroactive to Saturday) and recalling Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Fischer exited during the second period of Saturday’s game after colliding with Jeff Petry (upper body), and neither player returned.

"Petry is not here," Lalonde said on Wednesday. "Olli Maatta is here but unavailable. Obviously a positive that our medical staff decided not to put either of them on the IR, so hopefully they will avoid more of the long term. And then Fisch went on IR, so he might be a little bit longer."

Lalonde also said that Joe Veleno (undisclosed) is day-to-day and will not be available against the Wild. 

"There are some things out of our control and that's been the case for unfortunately two-to-three weeks here," Lalonde said. "But the things in our control we need to handle, and that's playing the right way."

Currently ranked seventh in the Western Conference’s Central Division, Minnesota is 6-1-0 in its last seven games and has won three straight, most recently defeating the Boston Bruins, 3-2, on Saturday.

Entering Wednesday on a four-game point streak, Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild in scoring with 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) this season. Mats Zuccarello ranks second in points (28) and first in assists (22), while Joel Eriksson Ek is third in points (24) and first in goals (15). Goalie Filip Gustavsson has made the majority of starts in the crease for Minnesota this season, posting a 9-8-2 record with a 2.90 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 20 appearances.

Wednesday’s game will conclude the season series between the Red Wings and Wild. Detroit earned a 4-1 victory over Minnesota at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 26.

Kane named NHL’s Third Star for the week ending Sunday, Dec. 24

Patrick Kane, who extended his point streak to four straight games with a goal against the Devils, was named the NHL’s Third Star for the week ending Sunday, Dec. 24. Kaprizov and New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad were named First and Second Stars, respectively.

Kane collected eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games from Dec. 17 – 24 and is on a point-per-game pace (5-5—10) in his first 10 games with Detroit. The 35-year-old forward signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings on Nov. 28.

News Feed

Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process

Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process
Kaprizov, Zibanejad and Kane Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Kaprizov, Zibanejad and Kane Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2

RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2
Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey
RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6

RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6
PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers
Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings

Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings
Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13

Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13
RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets

RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets
PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg
Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery

Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery
Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract
Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday

PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday