PREVIEW: Returning from holiday break, rested Red Wings visit Wild on Wednesday

Detroit split a back-to-back set prior to the break, outlasting the Philadelphia Flyers, 7-6, in a shootout on Friday before a 3-2 road loss to the New Jersey Devils the following day.

“Obviously playing a back-to-back, three cities in four days and short-handed there with bodies,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said after Saturday’s game in New Jersey. “We’re down five D, 11 forwards and playing our fourth goalie, and our guys gave us a great effort. It feels a little disappointing to put that kind of compete and effort and not get a point.”

Detroit made a series of roster moves on Tuesday, placing Christian Fischer (upper body) on injured reserve (retroactive to Saturday) and recalling Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Fischer exited during the second period of Saturday’s game after colliding with Jeff Petry (upper body), and neither player returned.

"Petry is not here," Lalonde said on Wednesday. "Olli Maatta is here but unavailable. Obviously a positive that our medical staff decided not to put either of them on the IR, so hopefully they will avoid more of the long term. And then Fisch went on IR, so he might be a little bit longer."

Lalonde also said that Joe Veleno (undisclosed) is day-to-day and will not be available against the Wild.

"There are some things out of our control and that's been the case for unfortunately two-to-three weeks here," Lalonde said. "But the things in our control we need to handle, and that's playing the right way."