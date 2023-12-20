PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg

Detroit focused on getting entire game together to end three-game losing streak

DET-WPG 12:19:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

WINNIPEG -- Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday night.

“Been pretty clear from Day 1 that we have to be on completely to be successful,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “You take this three-game losing streak, we’re playing some solid defense at times but not able to get to the net and score a few goals. We’re not able to give up some easy looks. I think it’s just getting our entire game together.”

Puck drop between Detroit (15-12-4; 34 points) and Winnipeg (18-9-3; 39 points) is set for 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET, with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Red Wings lost two players to injury in Monday’s 4-3 home setback against the Anaheim Ducks, as goalie Ville Husso (lower body) was helped off the ice in the first period before Klim Kostin (upper body) left in the second after colliding with Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas.

Husso’s setback came after goalie Alex Lyon suffered an upper-body injury in Detroit’s 1-0 road loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 16.

“Ville will be unavailable to us for a while here, probably more in that week-to-week category,” Lalonde said about Detroit’s starting goalie, who was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday morning. “And Alex had his first workout (Tuesday), but I do not see him available for us until probably after Christmas.”

In a series of roster moves on Tuesday, Detroit placed Kostin on injured reserve and recalled Austin Czarnik from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Additionally, the Red Wings signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the season.

In 13 games with the Griffins this season, Hutchinson has a 5-7-1 record with a 2.98 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and one shutout. The 33-year-old netminder also appeared in two preseason games with Detroit while signed to a professional tryout. A 10-year NHL veteran, Hutchinson owns a 2.93 GAA and .902 SV% in 153 career games with the Jets, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Blue Jackets.

Winnipeg moved to 6-1-1 in December after falling to the Montreal Canadiens, 3-2, in overtime on Monday.

Mark Scheifele paces the Jets in points (33) and shares the lead in assists with Josh Morrissey (22). Kyle Connor, who has a team-high 17 goals, was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 13 and is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks with a lower-body injury. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck, a Commerce, Mich., native, is 15-6-2 with a 2.43 GAA and .916 SV% this season.

