PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -- Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday night.

“Been pretty clear from Day 1 that we have to be on completely to be successful,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “You take this three-game losing streak, we’re playing some solid defense at times but not able to get to the net and score a few goals. We’re not able to give up some easy looks. I think it’s just getting our entire game together.”

Puck drop between Detroit (15-12-4; 34 points) and Winnipeg (18-9-3; 39 points) is set for 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET, with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).