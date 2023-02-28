PREVIEW: Red Wings want to show pushback Tuesday in rematch vs. Senators

OTTAWA - After a difficult night against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, the Detroit Red Wings have an opportunity to bounce back 24 hours later.

The Red Wings (28-23-8; 64 points) will wrap up a back-to-back against the Senators (29-26-4; 62 points) on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

On Monday, Detroit held a 2-1 lead early in the second period before Ottawa scored five unanswered goals on its way to handing the Red Wings a 6-2 loss. Both Tyler Bertuzzi and David Perron scored for Detroit, which moved to 5-5-0 in the first half of back-to-backs this season.

With the stakes only elevating as both clubs continue their upward climb toward an Eastern Conference wild card spot, Monday's physical game simulated playoff hockey in its truest form.

"It was a hard, physical game," Ben Chiarot said. "A good hockey game. The type of hockey that's played at this time of year."

Chiarot said the Red Wings "took too many" penalties against the Senators, who converted on two of their six power-play chances.

Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde shared a similar sentiment.

"The power plays just demoralized us," Lalonde said. "It drains the top guys. Now we start making tired mistakes and we have no rhythm. And all those (penalties) were on the front end. We literally, with too many penalties, gave ourselves zero chance."

The Red Wings know how important every point is from here on out, especially with how tight the Eastern Conference playoff race is heading into the last full month of the regular season.

And while Monday was a missed opportunity for Detroit to create some separation in the standings, now the Red Wings have a chance to apply lessons learned and depart Ottawa with two of a possible four points.

"I think you pushback in our way and with what our strength is," Chiarot said. "That's getting on the forecheck, being strong on the puck in the o-zone and being strong defensively. That's how we can turn games in our favor."