Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden

RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night

Holl quietly proving dependable for Red Wings

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Rangers on Tuesday, looking to continue the club’s best start since 2014-15

Detroit aims to improve 6-3-0 record against the Eastern Conference this season; puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. on TNT/MAX

DET-NYR 110723
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

NEW YORK – Winners in two of their last three games against Eastern Conference opponents, the Detroit Red Wings will look to continue a recent stretch of in-conference success Tuesday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. 

Puck drop between Detroit (7-4-1; 15 points) and New York (8-2-1; 17 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV coverage on TNT and MAX. Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Bob Kaser will continue filling in for Ken Kal (illness), joining Paul Woods and Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Red Wings enter Tuesday after rallying to defeat the Boston Bruins, 5-4, on Saturday. Captain Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Lucas Raymond and J.T. Compher all posted multi-point games for Detroit, which scored three third-period goals in a 3:44 span to hand Boston its first regulation loss of the 2023-24 season.

Speaking to the media Monday, Red Wings head coach Lalonde said Robby Fabbri, who hasn’t played since sustaining a lower-body injury in the club’s season opener at the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 12, will return to the lineup on Tuesday. Christian Fischer (upper-body) is also expected to play against the Rangers after missing Sunday’s game.

“He did a good job with his rehab,” Lalonde said of Fabbri. “He worked really hard at it.”

Due to injuries, Fabbri was limited to just 28 games in the 2022-23 season. Lalonde said the 27-year-old forward brings a lot to the table for the Red Wings.

“He’s a player we like and value,” Lalonde said. “Obviously not only who he is on the ice, but he’s a big part of our leadership core.”

Larkin, who leads Detroit in assists (12) and points (17) through 12 games this season, did not participate in Monday’s practice. According to Lalonde, the Red Wings captain is dealing with a nagging upper-body issue.

“He’s battling through some bumps and bruises,” Lalonde said about Larkin. “So we hope to have him for (Tuesday), but we’ll evaluate in the morning.”

The Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers saw their six-game winning streak end in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Artemi Panarin (6-12—18) had a goal and an assist against the Wild, extending his season-opening point streak to 11 consecutive games. Chris Kreider paces the Rangers with eight goals, while K’Andre Miller’s plus-8 rating leads the club. In eight starts this season, goalie Igor Shesterkin owns a 6-2-0 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

“They do a lot of things right and correct,” Lalonde said about the Rangers. “A really good neutral-zone team. Obviously, (head coach) Pete (Laviolette) brought his 1-3-1 and 1-1-3 look. Watching them back, they’re performing extremely well. A confident team and another challenge just being part of the conference.”