PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Rangers on Tuesday, looking to continue the club’s best start since 2014-15

NEW YORK – Winners in two of their last three games against Eastern Conference opponents, the Detroit Red Wings will look to continue a recent stretch of in-conference success Tuesday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Puck drop between Detroit (7-4-1; 15 points) and New York (8-2-1; 17 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV coverage on TNT and MAX. Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Bob Kaser will continue filling in for Ken Kal (illness), joining Paul Woods and Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Red Wings enter Tuesday after rallying to defeat the Boston Bruins, 5-4, on Saturday. Captain Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Lucas Raymond and J.T. Compher all posted multi-point games for Detroit, which scored three third-period goals in a 3:44 span to hand Boston its first regulation loss of the 2023-24 season.