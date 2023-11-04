PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday

DETROIT -- Seven days ago, the Detroit Red Wings struggled out of the gate en route to a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Fortunately, the Red Wings have an early opportunity to bounce back on Saturday night when the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins visit Little Caesars Arena for the first time this season.
“We know what they’re about,” Alex DeBrincat said about the Bruins on Friday. “They have a good team, work hard and play simple. We just got to be above them all night, not shoot ourselves in the foot and give them chances. I think they have a lot of skilled players who can bury those chances.”
Puck drop between Detroit (6-4-1; 13 points) and Boston (9-0-1; 19 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Bob Kaser will continue filling in for Ken Kal (illness), joining Paul Woods and Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).