PREVIEW: Red Wings host defending Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights Saturday at 8 p.m.

DETROIT – In the closing minutes of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 shutout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, fans at Little Caesars Arena started a chant that has become increasingly popular at sporting events across the state of Michigan this week.

“Jared Goff! Jared Goff!”

After Thursday’s game, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde jokingly said he couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

“We thought it was Tangs (Red Wings assistant coach Alex Tanguay) is God. Tangs is God,” Lalonde said. “Of course you hear it. It’s the energy, the excitement. As a fan myself, it’s been unbelievable to watch. Of course you can feel the energy and it’s awesome. This is an unbelievable time in Detroit. I’m glad we’re pitching in a little bit, playing at a very high level. But how can you not be energized?”

With the Detroit Lions set to play their second-ever NFC Championship Game Sunday night (6:30 p.m.) against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, the Red Wings (25-18-5; 55 points) will look to feed off the home-crowd energy Saturday night when they host the defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights (29-14-6; 64 points) at Little Caesars Arena.