PREVIEW: Red Wings host defending Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights Saturday at 8 p.m.

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT – In the closing minutes of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 shutout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, fans at Little Caesars Arena started a chant that has become increasingly popular at sporting events across the state of Michigan this week.

“Jared Goff! Jared Goff!”

After Thursday’s game, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde jokingly said he couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

“We thought it was Tangs (Red Wings assistant coach Alex Tanguay) is God. Tangs is God,” Lalonde said. “Of course you hear it. It’s the energy, the excitement. As a fan myself, it’s been unbelievable to watch. Of course you can feel the energy and it’s awesome. This is an unbelievable time in Detroit. I’m glad we’re pitching in a little bit, playing at a very high level. But how can you not be energized?”

With the Detroit Lions set to play their second-ever NFC Championship Game Sunday night (6:30 p.m.) against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, the Red Wings (25-18-5; 55 points) will look to feed off the home-crowd energy Saturday night when they host the defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights (29-14-6; 64 points) at Little Caesars Arena.

Broadcast coverage of Saturday’s unconventional 8 p.m. puck drop will be carried on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

Goalie Ville Husso participated in Saturday’s morning skate with the Red Wings after posting a 25-save shutout for the club’s AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins in a 3-0 win over the Belleville Senators on Friday.

“It was nice to get a game back in action,” Husso said. “A little butterflies before the game. I hadn’t played for five weeks, so it was good. The boys played well there. It was easy to jump in.”

Husso has not played for Detroit since Dec. 18, when he sustained a lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks.

“Good getting the reps,” Lalonde said about Husso. “Timing is real. I was able to watch it, so was excited about that. Got a chance to see some of the other prospects too. Obviously Watty (Griffins head coach Dan Watson) is doing a really good job down there.”

Ben Chiarot (upper body) missed Saturday’s morning skate and according to Lalonde, the veteran defenseman is not expected to return to the lineup before the 2024 NHL All-Star Break.

Vegas is 5-0-1 in its last six games and is coming off a 5-2 road victory over the New York Rangers on Friday. The Golden Knights are currently second in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division and are allowing the sixth-fewest goals per game (2.69) in the NHL.

Captain Mark Stone’s 49 points lead Vegas this season, while Jack Eichel (19-25—44) and Jonathan Marchessault (25-15—40) have combined for 84 points. Marchessault recorded his fifth career NHL hat trick on Friday, extending his point streak to six straight games.

In 30 games for the Golden Knights this season, goalie Logan Thompson has a 16-9-4 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

Detroit and Vegas will conclude their season series at T-Mobile Arena on March 9.

“A different animal tonight,” Lalonde said about the Golden Knights. “Really impressive top six.”

