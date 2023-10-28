PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

Puck drop between the Original Six clubs is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Bob Kaser will fill in for Ken Kal (illness), joining Paul Woods on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

While the Red Wings were disappointed their early-season six-game point streak ended against the Jets, Michael Rasmussen senses a resolve to correct Detroit’s mistakes and move forward.

“Losses happen,” Rasmussen said. “We obviously want to win and be in every hockey game. It’s just about turning the page, waking up the next day and trying to get a win.”

Speaking to the media Friday before departing for Boston, Lalonde said he expects Jeff Petry, who missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, to be available on Saturday. And in net, goalie Ville Husso will get the start against the Bruins. Alex Lyon will serve as the backup.

“Just to kind of get him into the flow of things,” Lalonde said about Lyon dressing for the first time this season. “We’ll see where it goes. Obviously, James (Reimer) played an extremely good game again (Thursday). We talk about just quality starts, that’s all (Reimer) has given us so far.”