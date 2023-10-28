News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

Boston and Detroit enter matchup currently ranked first and second in Eastern Conference, respectively

DET-BOS 10:28:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

BOSTON – The Detroit Red Wings will be tasked with the challenge of responding to Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets by battling the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday night.

Fortunately, head coach Derek Lalonde said Detroit (5-2-1; 11 points) finds significant value facing tough competition like Boston (6-0-1; 13 points) early this season.

“We love these challenges,” Lalonde said. “We need to keep growing. I’ve talked about where we want to be and hope to get. These teams are not coming back to us. We need to go to them. Boston is an example of that.”

Puck drop between the Original Six clubs is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Bob Kaser will fill in for Ken Kal (illness), joining Paul Woods on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).  

While the Red Wings were disappointed their early-season six-game point streak ended against the Jets, Michael Rasmussen senses a resolve to correct Detroit’s mistakes and move forward.

“Losses happen,” Rasmussen said. “We obviously want to win and be in every hockey game. It’s just about turning the page, waking up the next day and trying to get a win.”

Speaking to the media Friday before departing for Boston, Lalonde said he expects Jeff Petry, who missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, to be available on Saturday. And in net, goalie Ville Husso will get the start against the Bruins. Alex Lyon will serve as the backup.

“Just to kind of get him into the flow of things,” Lalonde said about Lyon dressing for the first time this season. “We’ll see where it goes. Obviously, James (Reimer) played an extremely good game again (Thursday). We talk about just quality starts, that’s all (Reimer) has given us so far.”

The Bruins lost their first game of the season on Thursday, a 4-3 setback in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks. David Pastrnak leads the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners in goals (six) and points (10), while first-year captain Brad Marchand (4-3—7) and Charlie McAvoy (0-6—6) have combined for 13 points. Netminders Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have split time between the pipes this season, with Ullmark making 28 saves against the Ducks.

“They’re really committed to playing defense,” Lalonde said about the Bruins. “Winning hockey.”

“It’s all I’ve known from Boston since I’ve been in this league. They look no different.”