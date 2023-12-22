PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers

DETROIT -- David Perron has served his six-game suspension and will return to the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (15-13-4; 34 points) and Philadelphia (18-11-3; 39 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Friday’s game, as the first 10,000 in attendance will receive a Red Wings-themed Ugly Sweater T-Shirt, presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Perron was disciplined by the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub on Dec. 9, in retaliation to a hit from Senators forward Mathieu Joseph against Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

Speaking to the media after Friday’s morning skate for the first time since the incident, Perron said he understood discipline was necessary but felt the length of his suspension was excessive.

“I would not have just randomly jumped someone,” Perron said. “When you see me looking back the second time around, (Zub) kind of got one knee down and is between and on top of Larks. Honestly when these scrums happen, it’s almost like it’s a 5-on-5 thing. It happens really quickly in your head and you’re trying to respond accordingly and the right way.”