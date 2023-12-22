PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers

Detroit opens back-to-back set against Metropolitan Division foes, will visit New Jersey on Saturday before NHL’s annual holiday break

DET-PHI 12:22:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- David Perron has served his six-game suspension and will return to the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (15-13-4; 34 points) and Philadelphia (18-11-3; 39 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Friday’s game, as the first 10,000 in attendance will receive a Red Wings-themed Ugly Sweater T-Shirt, presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Perron was disciplined by the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub on Dec. 9, in retaliation to a hit from Senators forward Mathieu Joseph against Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

Speaking to the media after Friday’s morning skate for the first time since the incident, Perron said he understood discipline was necessary but felt the length of his suspension was excessive.

“I would not have just randomly jumped someone,” Perron said. “When you see me looking back the second time around, (Zub) kind of got one knee down and is between and on top of Larks. Honestly when these scrums happen, it’s almost like it’s a 5-on-5 thing. It happens really quickly in your head and you’re trying to respond accordingly and the right way.”

David Perron | Derek Lalonde | Media Availability

Perron appealed the punishment at a hearing with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in New York on Tuesday. The 35-year-old forward said he respects the appeal process and hopes to retroactively recoup some lost salary after serving all six games of the suspension.

“I’m looking forward to getting back, honestly, and helping out in any way I can,” Perron said. “I know I can make a difference as far as the energy in the room, on the ice and on the bench. Just keep the guys looking ahead, bringing momentum to the team in different ways. I’m going to try to do that tonight.”

Detroit dropped its fourth straight game on Wednesday with a 5-2 road loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Patrick Kane notched a goal and an assist and Olli Maatta also scored for the Red Wings, who saw the game slip away after the Jets scored three straight second-period goals.

“I asked the guys to stay positive and push in the third (period), and they did that,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Now we’re going to ask them again today to get out of this. Simplify things, clean up some things in the D-zone, stay positive and find some energy correctly. Hopefully it goes in the right direction here.”

Alex Lyon did not participate in Friday’s morning skate, with Lalonde confirming afterward the 31-year-old goaltender will be sidelined until after the NHL’s annual holiday break.

Currently ranked second in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers opened a back-to-back set on Thursday with a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Leading Philadelphia in points (26) and goals (16) this season, Travis Konecny has tallied points in three of his last five games. Sean Couturier (eight goals, 14 assists) and Travis Sanheim (four goals, 18 assists) are tied for second in scoring with 22 points apiece. In goal for the Flyers, Carter Hart and Samuel Ersson have combined for a 2.49 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and three shutouts this season.

Philadelphia blanked Detroit, 1-0, last Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.

“Not a lot of risk in their game and they defend properly,” Lalonde said about the Flyers. “They were very comfortable in that 1-0 game the other day. They didn’t create a ton, didn’t give up a ton and were comfortable getting that bounce. They’re playing with good structure and confidence.”

