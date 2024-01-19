PREVIEW: Red Wings bring seven-game point streak into Carolina on Friday

Walman questionable for finale of Detroit’s three-game road trip

DET-CAR 01:19:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Riding a season-high seven-game point streak, the Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip Friday night when they face the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (23-16-5; 51 points) and Hurricanes (24-14-5; 53 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Detroit is 0-1-0 against Carolina this season, most recently dropping a 2-1 decision at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 14.

The Red Wings kicked off their road trip Sunday with a 4-2 victory over the Original Six-rival Toronto Maple Leafs before outlasting the Florida Panthers, 3-2, in overtime on Wednesday.

Andrew Copp said Detroit has shown a lot of mental fortitude since the 2024 calendar year.

“I feel like we would kind of get down and let in that goal to go down, 3-1,” said Copp, who pushed his point streak to five straight games with an assist against the Panthers. “(Wednesday) we did not give that up and we just stayed in the fight mentally. It didn’t feel like we had to open up our game. We’re just kind of staying right there and trusting the long game a little bit. For us, I think that’s paid off.”

The Red Wings’ current point streak marks their longest from the start of a calendar year since 2009, when Detroit opened with a 7-0-1 stretch. Overall, this current streak is just the fifth time in franchise history the Red Wings have collected points in their first seven or more games to open a calendar year.

“I don’t think it’s by accident that we’re winning,” Copp said. “But at the same time, to continue to build confidence and a game that you believe in down the stretch, you got to do it night in and night out.”

After Thursday’s practice at Invisalign Arena, Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said goalie Alex Lyon will make his second consecutive start on Friday. In his last six starts, Lyon has a 5-0-1 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

Jake Walman (illness) practiced Thursday after missing the last three games, but Lalonde said the Red Wings’ lineup against the Hurricanes has not been finalized.

“That was the first full practice for Jake Walman,” Lalonde said. “Probably want to get a feel of how he responds from it and then go from there.”

Carolina’s eight-game point streak ended Monday with a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The Hurricanes currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division.

This season, Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) in 40 games. Seth Jarvis is second on the club in points (33) and is riding a three-game point streak, with one goal and five assists during that span. Carolina netminder Antti Raanta allowed four goals on 24 shots before being relieved early in the third period against Los Angeles and has a 3.28 GAA and .869 SV% in 19 games this season.

“We got to be smart with the puck, make them defend,” Copp said about the Hurricanes. “They love their man-on-man up the entire ice, so we got to be prepared for that. We got to move pucks quick and got to anticipate. Can’t slow the game down against these guys. It’s going to look pretty similar to the last game (on Dec. 14).”

Updated start time for Red Wings’ home game against Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, Jan. 21

On Tuesday, the NHL announced that puck drop for the Red Wings’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, Jan. 21, has been moved from 5 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET in response to the Detroit Lions’ NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set for 3 p.m. ET at Ford Field.

With travel delays expected, fans are encouraged to arrive early, and parking at Olympia Parking locations can be reserved in advance at ParkWhiz.com.

Before the Lions game on Sunday, Mike’s Pizza Bar, The Mixing Board and PointsBet Sports Bar will open at 11:30 a.m. All restaurants are accessible from outside Little Caesars Arena for both ticketed and non-ticketed fans.

For more information, click here.

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers

RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers
Bigger, stronger Raymond showing growth in third season with Red Wings

Bigger, stronger Raymond showing growth in third season with Red Wings
Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend six-game point streak as they continue road trip Wednesday against Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend six-game point streak as they continue road trip Wednesday against Panthers
Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Detroit Red Wings and Toledo Walleye extend affiliation

Detroit Red Wings and Toledo Walleye extend affiliation
RECAP: Red Wings' 4-2 road win over Maple Leafs epitomizes resiliency following 'a really unique' 24 hours

RECAP: Red Wings' 4-2 road win over Maple Leafs epitomizes resiliency following 'a really unique' 24 hours
PREVIEW: After home win over Kings, Red Wings finish weekend back-to-back set in Toronto on Sunday

PREVIEW: After home win over Kings, Red Wings finish weekend back-to-back set in Toronto on Sunday
RECAP: Four-goal second period, Larkin’s two-goal night help Red Wings earn ‘good win’ over Kings, 5-3

RECAP: Four-goal second period, Larkin’s two-goal night help Red Wings earn ‘good win’ over Kings, 5-3
Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Meeting for the second time in 10 days, Red Wings host Kings for Saturday clash

PREVIEW: Meeting for the second time in 10 days, Red Wings host Kings for Saturday clash
RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton

RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton
Amid highs and lows, Lyon focused on maintaining 'that even keel' 

Amid highs and lows, Lyon focused on maintaining 'that even keel'
PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday

PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday
Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors

Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors
‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game
RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2

RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids