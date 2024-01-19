PREVIEW: Red Wings bring seven-game point streak into Carolina on Friday

Carolina’s eight-game point streak ended Monday with a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The Hurricanes currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division.
This season, Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) in 40 games. Seth Jarvis is second on the club in points (33) and is riding a three-game point streak, with one goal and five assists during that span. Carolina netminder Antti Raanta allowed four goals on 24 shots before being relieved early in the third period against Los Angeles and has a 3.28 GAA and .869 SV% in 19 games this season.
“We got to be smart with the puck, make them defend,” Copp said about the Hurricanes. “They love their man-on-man up the entire ice, so we got to be prepared for that. We got to move pucks quick and got to anticipate. Can’t slow the game down against these guys. It’s going to look pretty similar to the last game (on Dec. 14).”
Updated start time for Red Wings’ home game against Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, Jan. 21
On Tuesday, the NHL announced that puck drop for the Red Wings’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, Jan. 21, has been moved from 5 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET in response to the Detroit Lions’ NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set for 3 p.m. ET at Ford Field.
With travel delays expected, fans are encouraged to arrive early, and parking at Olympia Parking locations can be reserved in advance at ParkWhiz.com.
Before the Lions game on Sunday, Mike’s Pizza Bar, The Mixing Board and PointsBet Sports Bar will open at 11:30 a.m. All restaurants are accessible from outside Little Caesars Arena for both ticketed and non-ticketed fans.
