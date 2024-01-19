PREVIEW: Red Wings bring seven-game point streak into Carolina on Friday

Andrew Copp said Detroit has shown a lot of mental fortitude since the 2024 calendar year.

“I feel like we would kind of get down and let in that goal to go down, 3-1,” said Copp, who pushed his point streak to five straight games with an assist against the Panthers. “(Wednesday) we did not give that up and we just stayed in the fight mentally. It didn’t feel like we had to open up our game. We’re just kind of staying right there and trusting the long game a little bit. For us, I think that’s paid off.”

The Red Wings’ current point streak marks their longest from the start of a calendar year since 2009, when Detroit opened with a 7-0-1 stretch. Overall, this current streak is just the fifth time in franchise history the Red Wings have collected points in their first seven or more games to open a calendar year.

“I don’t think it’s by accident that we’re winning,” Copp said. “But at the same time, to continue to build confidence and a game that you believe in down the stretch, you got to do it night in and night out.”

After Thursday’s practice at Invisalign Arena, Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said goalie Alex Lyon will make his second consecutive start on Friday. In his last six starts, Lyon has a 5-0-1 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

Jake Walman (illness) practiced Thursday after missing the last three games, but Lalonde said the Red Wings’ lineup against the Hurricanes has not been finalized.

“That was the first full practice for Jake Walman,” Lalonde said. “Probably want to get a feel of how he responds from it and then go from there.”