PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon

DETROIT -- Before departing for Stockholm to begin preparations for next week’s 2023 NHL Global Series, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (7-5-2; 16 points) and Columbus (4-6-3; 11 points) is set for 1 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

As part of the NHL-wide recognition of military personnel throughout November, the Red Wings will auction off autographed, military-themed jerseys from Nov. 11-18, with proceeds benefitting the Motor City Veterans Hockey Association (MCVHA). Fans in attendance for Saturday’s game will have an opportunity to complete an "I SALUTE" card, participate in a special photo opportunity and are encouraged to salute veterans who have personally affected their lives and their families.

Fans are also encouraged to arrive early for Saturday's game, as the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Red Wings-themed Camo Hat, presented by Chevrolet.

Detroit is looking to rebound after falling to the Montreal Canadiens, 3-2, in overtime on Thursday. Christian Fischer and J.T. Compher both scored while goalie James Reimer made 23 saves for the Red Wings, who have a 2-4-2 record since their season-opening 5-1-0 start.

In the first period of its past eight games, Detroit has been outscored by opponents, 8-1. Captain Dylan Larkin said getting to their game quicker will help the Red Wings return to a more consistent brand of hockey.

“Our starts, I think the emotion and energy are fine,” Larkin said. “It’s just the execution, getting our feet moving and playing the way we want to. We’ve been really slow to get to our game.”