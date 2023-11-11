News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens

Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’

Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11

Jonathan Ericsson: Last Player Selected in 2002 NHL Draft, “Big E”

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to set early tone on Thursday, hosting Canadiens for first-ever Sweden Night at Little Caesars Arena

Kostin brings light-hearted persona and provides depth for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings can’t overcome early deficit, costly second period in 5-3 loss at Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Rangers on Tuesday, looking to continue the club’s best start since 2014-15

Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden

RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon

First 10,000 fans in attendance will receive Red Wings-themed Camo Hat

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Before departing for Stockholm to begin preparations for next week’s 2023 NHL Global Series, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (7-5-2; 16 points) and Columbus (4-6-3; 11 points) is set for 1 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

As part of the NHL-wide recognition of military personnel throughout November, the Red Wings will auction off autographed, military-themed jerseys from Nov. 11-18, with proceeds benefitting the Motor City Veterans Hockey Association (MCVHA). Fans in attendance for Saturday’s game will have an opportunity to complete an "I SALUTE" card, participate in a special photo opportunity and are encouraged to salute veterans who have personally affected their lives and their families.

Fans are also encouraged to arrive early for Saturday's game, as the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Red Wings-themed Camo Hat, presented by Chevrolet.

Detroit is looking to rebound after falling to the Montreal Canadiens, 3-2, in overtime on Thursday. Christian Fischer and J.T. Compher both scored while goalie James Reimer made 23 saves for the Red Wings, who have a 2-4-2 record since their season-opening 5-1-0 start.

In the first period of its past eight games, Detroit has been outscored by opponents, 8-1. Captain Dylan Larkin said getting to their game quicker will help the Red Wings return to a more consistent brand of hockey.

“Our starts, I think the emotion and energy are fine,” Larkin said. “It’s just the execution, getting our feet moving and playing the way we want to. We’ve been really slow to get to our game.”

Dylan Larkin | Derek Lalonde | Media Availability

After Friday’s practice, Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said Austin Czarnik (lower-body injury) left Little Caesars Arena on crutches Thursday and will not be available Saturday. Czarnik sustained the injury late in the third period of Thursday’s game when he was shoved into the boards by Canadiens defensemen Jordan Harris.

Robby Fabbri (rest) did not play against Montreal but will return to the lineup against the Blue Jackets.

“We don’t play again after (Saturday) for a week,” Lalonde said. “So probably get a better feel throughout (Saturday) whether (Czarnik) is making that trip with us.”

Columbus has dropped seven of its past eight games and is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with nine points and seven goals, while Ivan Provorov (0-0—9) has three assists in his past five games. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins has earned nine starts, posting a 3-3-2 record with a 3.20 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.