PREVIEW: After frustrating NHL Global Series in Sweden, Red Wings look for better result on Thanksgiving Eve against visiting Devils

The Red Wings return home after dropping both games of the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden last week. Detroit fell to the Ottawa Senators, 5-4, in overtime last Thursday before a 3-2 setback against the Toronto Maple Leafs the following day.

“There’s such frustration that sits in both those games,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “The way they played out, we got what we deserved. We beat ourselves in both situations. But with that said, there were some pretty good things in those games. I just think it’s a reflection of where we’re at. It’s okay, but it’s not good enough or where we want to be.”

Goalie Alex Lyon, who made 26 saves in his Red Wings debut against Toronto last Friday in Sweden, will make his second straight start for Detroit on Wednesday, as starting netminder Ville Husso works to get back into game shape after the birth of his first child on Nov. 13.

“We liked what Alex gave us,” Lalonde said. “I don’t know how fair it would be to put Ville in considering (Tuesday) was his first practice in about a week. We liked what Alex gave us. I think he built some confidence within the group.”