NOTEBOOK: Red Wings shuffle lines Tuesday in first full practice after NHL Global Series 

‘I’m really excited to be a dad’: Husso recounts hectic journey to be with wife, first child

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Nicklas Lidstrom: The Perfect Defenseman, The Perfect Teammate, The Perfect Human

RECAP: Detroit lets lead slip away late, concludes NHL Global Series with 3-2 loss against Toronto 

PREVIEW: Lyon set to make season debut Friday as Red Wings face Maple Leafs in NHL Global Series finale

RECAP: Red Wings salvage point in NHL Global Series opener, drop 5-4 OT decision to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to bring high energy level Thursday against Senators in NHL Global Series opener

Henrik Zetterberg: Fatherly Advice Set the Stage for Stellar Red Wings Career

Now acclimated to Sweden, Red Wings ‘definitely itching’ for game action

Red Wings explore Stockholm, continue preparations for 2023 NHL Global Series games

Offseason work, willingness to learn paying dividends for Veleno

Red Wings ‘work out the plane legs,’ enjoy first practice in Sweden on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings' compete level, effort lead to 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Canadiens

Raymond on upcoming 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden: ‘A special moment for me, my family’

Red Wings Host Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday, Nov. 11

PREVIEW: After frustrating NHL Global Series in Sweden, Red Wings look for better result on Thanksgiving Eve against visiting Devils

First 7,500 fans in attendance Wednesday night will receive Red Wings-themed Zamboni Gravy Boat, courtesy of Meijer

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will continue an annual tradition Wednesday night, hosting the New Jersey Devils for a Thanksgiving Eve clash at a sold-out Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (8-6-3; 19 points) and New Jersey (8-7-1; 17 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Wednesday’s game, as the first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive the now-viral Red Wings-themed Zamboni Gravy Boat, courtesy of Meijer.

The Red Wings return home after dropping both games of the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden last week. Detroit fell to the Ottawa Senators, 5-4, in overtime last Thursday before a 3-2 setback against the Toronto Maple Leafs the following day.

“There’s such frustration that sits in both those games,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “The way they played out, we got what we deserved. We beat ourselves in both situations. But with that said, there were some pretty good things in those games. I just think it’s a reflection of where we’re at. It’s okay, but it’s not good enough or where we want to be.”

Goalie Alex Lyon, who made 26 saves in his Red Wings debut against Toronto last Friday in Sweden, will make his second straight start for Detroit on Wednesday, as starting netminder Ville Husso works to get back into game shape after the birth of his first child on Nov. 13.

“We liked what Alex gave us,” Lalonde said. “I don’t know how fair it would be to put Ville in considering (Tuesday) was his first practice in about a week. We liked what Alex gave us. I think he built some confidence within the group.”

Jake Walman | Derek Lalonde | Media Availability

The Devils have lost five of their last seven games and are coming off a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. Jesper Bratt (8-15—23) and Jack Hughes (6-16—22) have both crossed the 20-point plateau this season, while Tyler Toffoli (9-7—16) has five points in his past five contests. Netminder Vitek Vanecek has seen most of the work between the pipes for New Jersey this season, posting a 7-4-0 record, 3.38 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in 11 starts.

Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer set for Hometown Holiday Assist on Sunday

The Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Meijer are once again teaming up to host the annual Hometown Holiday Assist.

This Sunday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer will host a Community Toy Drive outside Comerica Park. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys, books or blankets to donation drop-off stations located in front of the Big Tiger outside the ballpark’s Comerica Entrance.

All donated items will benefit The Children’s Center of Wayne County. The first 250 fans to donate will receive a voucher (good for two tickets) to a 2024 Tigers home game in April. After donating on Sunday, fans can head to Little Caesars Arena to cheer on the Red Wings, who will host the Minnesota Wild for a 1 p.m. puck drop.