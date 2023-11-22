PREVIEW: After frustrating NHL Global Series in Sweden, Red Wings look for better result on Thanksgiving Eve against visiting Devils

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will continue an annual tradition Wednesday night, hosting the New Jersey Devils for a Thanksgiving Eve clash at a sold-out Little Caesars Arena.
Puck drop between Detroit (8-6-3; 19 points) and New Jersey (8-7-1; 17 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Wednesday’s game, as the first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive the now-viral Red Wings-themed Zamboni Gravy Boat, courtesy of Meijer.