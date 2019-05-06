Pat Verbeek hired as assistant general manager

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today that the team has hired Pat Verbeek as assistant general manager. Verbeek will serve alongside current assistant general manager Ryan Martin in the Red Wings' front office and will focus on player personnel decisions. Martin will continue to serve as general manager of the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.

"I'm very excited to return to the Red Wings," said Verbeek. "I want to thank the Ilitch family, Jimmy Devellano, Ken Holland and Steve Yzerman for giving me a start in scouting after my playing career and providing a strong foundation for my managerial career. I'd also like to thank the Tampa Bay Lightning for nine tremendous years. I believe there is an exciting young core here in Detroit, and I'm looking forward to working with the rest of the hockey operations staff to get this team back into contention."

Verbeek, 54, brings 13 years of experience to the Red Wings' front office. He began his post-playing career as a professional scout for the Red Wings, working four seasons in the position from 2006-10. Verbeek joined the Lightning shortly after Yzerman was hired in Tampa Bay, originally as director of professional scouting, a position he held for two seasons prior to being promoted to assistant general manager and director of player personnel. The Sarnia, Ontario, native held that position for the last seven seasons (2012-19) and was responsible for oversight of the team's professional scouting operations, player recruiting and contract negotiations and overall support to Tampa Bay's hockey operations department and general manager.

"Pat Verbeek is one of the brightest minds and hardest workers in the game and has been a trusted and valued resource to me throughout my management career," said Yzerman. "He played a pivotal role in helping build the Lightning into a Stanley Cup contender throughout his tenure with the organization. I'm very excited to have Pat on board in Detroit and look forward to continuing to work alongside him."

Verbeek also worked as director of player personnel for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, and previously had international management experience for Hockey Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Championship, in which Canada won the gold medal. As a player, Verbeek logged 1,063 points (521-541-1,063) and 2,905 penalty minutes over a 1,424-game NHL career, spent with the New Jersey Devils (1982-89), Hartford Whalers (1989-95), New York Rangers (1994-96), Dallas Stars (1996-99; 01-02) and Red Wings (1999-01). In 135 games with Detroit, Verbeek notched 78 points (37-41-78). His career accomplishments include two appearances at the NHL All-Star Game (1991, 1996), gold (1994) and silver (1989) medals for Canada at the IIHF World Championship and a 1999 Stanley Cup championship with Dallas.