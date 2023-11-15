Now acclimated to Sweden, Red Wings ‘definitely itching’ for game action

STOCKHOLM -- As much fun as the Detroit Red Wings are having off the ice in Sweden, the club is eager to begin game action against a pair of Atlantic Division foes at the 2023 NHL Global Series.

The Red Wings will first battle the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET, before facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, also at 2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET. Both games will be played at Avicii Arena, with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the NHL Network in addition to radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“It’s good to get a few days to get acclimated and get some practices in,” J.T. Compher said Wednesday. “But we’re definitely itching to play now. These are two big games for us. It’s a lot of fun to come over. A really cool arena and the city has been great, but these are important points and division opponents. We got to be ready to go the next two nights.”