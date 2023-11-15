News Feed

Now acclimated to Sweden, Red Wings ‘definitely itching’ for game action

Due to birth of his daughter, goalie Ville Husso returned to Detroit and will not be available for NHL Global Series

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

STOCKHOLM -- As much fun as the Detroit Red Wings are having off the ice in Sweden, the club is eager to begin game action against a pair of Atlantic Division foes at the 2023 NHL Global Series.

The Red Wings will first battle the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET, before facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, also at 2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET. Both games will be played at Avicii Arena, with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the NHL Network in addition to radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“It’s good to get a few days to get acclimated and get some practices in,” J.T. Compher said Wednesday. “But we’re definitely itching to play now. These are two big games for us. It’s a lot of fun to come over. A really cool arena and the city has been great, but these are important points and division opponents. We got to be ready to go the next two nights.”

Andrew Copp | J.T. Compher | Derek Lalonde

Andrew Copp hopes Detroit’s team-building activities in Stockholm will translate to a successful performance on the ice.

“We’ve gotten together the last couple days, enjoyed some good dinners and saw our way around the city,” Copp said. “I think mentality-wise though, we had a little bit of a lull before coming over. Our last game was pretty good but trying to build off that against Ottawa.”

Speaking to the media before Wednesday’s practice, head coach Derek Lalonde said Ville Husso will be unavailable for the Red Wings’ back-to-back set because the 28-year-old goalie flew back to Detroit to attend to an exciting family matter.

“He’s playing daddy duty,” Lalonde said about Husso. “He welcomed a baby daughter two days ago, so he won’t be with us for this trip. He’ll catch back up with us when we get back.”

Lalonde said netminder James Reimer will start Thursday’s game in place of Husso but was not ready to name Reimer or Alex Lyon the starting goalie against the Maple Leafs.

“We’ll get through the Ottawa game, then kind of see where it goes,” Lalonde said.

When discussing his experience in Stockholm so far, Lalonde said there is a noticeable excitement level for the NHL Global Series.

“Even in the city, I ran into a young man and his wife who traveled from Prague, Czechia,” Lalonde explained. “He said, ‘The Red Wings are my favorite team, just wanted to say hello.’ The little, unique experiences and vibes like that make this an unbelievable event.”