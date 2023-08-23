Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson impressing as defensive-minded forward

DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings forward prospect Nate Danielson is committed to defense as much as he is in his offensive game, an approach Danielson credits his father, Mike, for instilling in him as a youth hockey player.

"He always made sure I was playing well defensively, but I always like to play against the other team's best players," Danielson said on July 3. "I enjoyed shutting them down and keeping them off the scoresheet, so it's kind of how I've always been."

And according to Red Wings assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting Kris Draper, Danielson's 200-foot game was a big reason why Detroit selected the 18-year-old at No. 9 overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Video: Nate Danielson | Media Availability | 07/03/23

"The character and passion he has for the game, a real smart hockey player," Draper told Red Wings TV's Daniella Bruce on July 2. "He understands how to play the game in all three zones."

Danielson captained the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings during the 2022-23 season, pacing the club in goals (33), assists (45) and points (78). His 78 points were the most by a Wheat Kings player since the 2018-19 campaign.

The Edmonton native has impressed many people around the WHL, especially opposing players.

"(Chicago Blackhawks forward prospect Connor Bedard) said Danielson was one of the toughest players to play against," Draper said. "That kind of stands out in an interview. When we heard that, it was something that put a little smile on our face."

Danielson appreciates the praise from the No. 1 pick of this year's draft, who is one of his "pretty good buddies."

"Having someone as good as him say that is cool to hear, but I'm not trying to key on him," Danielson said. "Just trying to play my own game."

Tweet from @TheWHL: WATCH 📽��� | We caught up with @DetroitRedWings prospect Nate Danielson after he was selected ninth-overall in the 2023 #NHLDraft!#MeetTheFuture | @KubotaCanadaLtd | @bdnwheatkings pic.twitter.com/9ZFH2et69A

After participating in his first Red Wings Development Camp last month, Danielson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on July 12. The forward is now eagerly awaiting the NHL Prospect Tournament next month in Traverse City, Mich.

"I've just been skating and training here (in Detroit)," Danielson told WHL Communications' Matthew DeMille on Aug. 9. "Getting to know the staff and the prospects a little bit better."