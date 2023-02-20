There's much more to Moritz Seider than just goals and assists.

Just ask Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde.

"It's human nature to judge ourselves on offense," Lalonde said on Feb. 11. "He was going through sophomore slump questions because his numbers were down from last year, but in reality, his game has been unbelievable as of late."

Seider said whenever he receives those types of questions about diminished numbers in his second NHL season, it's easy to just "tune them out."

"My play is so much more than points," Seider recently told DetroitRedWings.com. "I'm in a way better place than I was last year. I'm a better hockey player and more mature as a person. For me, it's just focusing on the team through my individual work every day during practice and as of right now, that's been working out well."

Video: DET@EDM: Seider scores in 1st period

Lalonde said that not only is Seider relied on in crucial situations, the 21-year-old is also thriving in various roles in which the Red Wings coaching staff have placed him.

"I don't think people appreciate how much we ask of him," Lalonde said. "(He's on the) first power play (unit), first penalty kill, every tough matchup and the minutes he plays. Right now, he's just passing every test."

It's a lot of responsibility, but Seider isn't backing down from the challenge.

"That's what you dream about," said Seider, who won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league's top rookie last season. "You always want to be out there against the best lines and do your best to shut them down."

Through 55 games this season, Seider has 30 points on four goals and 26 assists.

"Early on, there were some ups and downs in his game," Lalonde said. "But I think he's overweighing some of those downs."

Seider said he is focused on developing as a player whose contributions go beyond the scoresheet.

"I think I'm more of a funny guy who always has a smile on his face," Seider said. "And hopefully can contribute that way to making the team better. Sometimes it's just small talk - helping guys feel good before going on the ice. If I can do that too, I'm really happy with my role on the team. For us, it's more leading by example on the ice. The better I can play, the better statements I can set in the locker room too."

Ben Chiarot said he's impressed by the way Seider plays and carries himself.

"He's a great player and he's gonna continue to get better as he gets older," Chiarot said on Feb. 13. "Easy guy to play with. Obviously really talented, so just give him the puck and let him do his thing."

Tweet from @PR_NHL: Moritz Seider and Ben Chiarot became the second and third defensemen in @DetroitRedWings history with two points in the opening 2:35 of a game, joining Willie Huber (0:46 on Oct. 29, 1981).#NHLStats: https://t.co/W7ikP8of4C pic.twitter.com/lPJS4xP5Lc

For Seider, receiving praise from teammates and coaches motivates him to work harder.

"It gives you a push, for sure," Seider said. "But I think it's also important about what happens inside the locker room. We all hype each other up whenever someone goes out there and does the work."

As the season progresses, Seider is committed to keep making strides on and off the ice.

Especially in the kitchen.

"I'm definitely a better cook than last year," Seider said. "I'm inside my own kitchen a little bit more. I'm cooking simple dishes, a lot of one-pot meals. Not a lot of mess in the house.

"And when (Lucas Raymond) comes over, we even make lasagna, maybe cooking up a nice steak here and there. We're trying to get our own traditions going."

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: ���Because everybody loves Raymond!Saturday, Feb. 25th. First 10,000. pic.twitter.com/HMdQC0NKlD