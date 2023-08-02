Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Michael Rasmussen

Through 55 games in the 2022-23 season, Rasmussen owned NHL career highs in assists (19) and points (29). But after blocking a shot against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 25, the Detroit Red Wings forward was placed on injured reserve on March 2.

"Tough with where things were at with the team and how well everyone was playing," Rasmussen said in his end-of-season media session. "To get removed from that was really tough and something I haven't experienced for a while, so it was upsetting to watch and not be out there with the guys."

Video: Michael Rasmussen | 2022-23 End of Season Media

Despite the injury, the 24-year-old forward feels he made encouraging progress in his fourth campaign with the Red Wings.

"I think it was a positive year for me," said Rasmussen, who was Detroit's ninth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. "Definitely improved on things in the summer, took it into the season and just got to a point in my game where I felt confident in how I was contributing."

Last season, Detroit earned its best record (35-37-10; 80 points) since last making the playoffs in 2015-16.

"That stretch where we were really pushing and playing well was probably the most fun I've had playing hockey in a long time," Rasmussen said. "I think having that feeling of really enjoying it and having a real goal in front of us just makes everyone want it again."

Video: NYR@DET: Rasmussen scores in 2nd period

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde set out to establish a relationship-based culture in and out of the dressing room this past season. According to Rasmussen, Detroit's coaching staff proved to be "great teachers."

"I think how they explained things and how they structured practice was really beneficial for the group," Rasmussen said. "They're all good communicators. Newsy is a good communicator. He's fair with how he treats the guys."

Rasmussen said the Red Wings' veteran leadership group also helped the players maintain a steady composure.

"That was definitely a huge positive for the year," Rasmussen said. "As a group, we never got too high or too low. We always responded or kept a foot on the gas when it was needed. I think it just shows the good personalities and character guys we got in the locker room."

Video: DET@MTL: Rasmussen nets opening goal

As Rasmussen builds back up to full speed and strength this summer, he wants to improve all facets of his overall game.

"For myself, I think I took some steps in my game," Rasmussen said. "The biggest thing is there's more steps to be taken, more improvement that needs to be had and that can be had. I just gotta have a great summer and keep working on stuff."