Matthews, McDavid and DeBrincat Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

DET-CAT
By NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL / NHL.com

NEW YORK (Feb. 5, 2024) – Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Feb. 4.

THIRD STAR – ALEX DeBRINCAT, RW, DETROIT RED WINGS

DeBrincat, who played in his 500th NHL game Jan. 31 vs. OTT, totaled 3-3—6 across two contests to help Team Matthews win the 2024 NHL All-Star Game and $1-million prize. He factored on three tying goals in regulation, totaling 2-1—3, before scoring the decisive shootout tally in a 6-5 triumph over Team Hughes in the semifinals. DeBrincat then notched 1-2—3 as Team Matthews skated to a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final. The 26-year-old DeBrincat (Farmington Hills, Mich.), who is playing his first season with his hometown Red Wings, ranks second on the team in goals (18), assists (t‑25) and points (43) through 50 total appearances in 2023-24.

News Feed

Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

RECAP: Red Wings enter 2024 NHL All-Star Break after falling to Senators, 3-2, in overtime

DeBrincat on 2024 NHL All-Star Game: ‘It’s cool to be here and enjoy this weekend’

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Helping grow the sport of hockey, Veleno visits students at Detroit’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

‘It’s just been really cool to watch’: Red Wings inspired by Detroit Lions’ playoff run

Red Wings assign Wyatt Newpower to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings keep good vibes going in 5-2 win against Golden Knights

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

Red Wings recall Wyatt Newpower from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings host defending Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights Saturday at 8 p.m.

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Red Wings fan from birth: first baby born at Trinity Health Hospital in 2024 helps launch new “Wings Welcome” program, presented by Michigan Education Savings Program

RECAP: Lyon, team defense shine in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Flyers

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Griffins

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flyers set to conclude season series Thursday at Little Caesars Arena

Lyon visits New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit, helps launch 2024 Red Wings for Reading Program

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 5-4

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on playing tight defensive game Tuesday against Stars

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Uplifted by fans energized from Lions' win, Red Wings cap special day in Detroit with 2-1 victory over Lightning

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings open six-game homestand Sunday at 7 p.m. against Lightning

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes in finale of three-game road trip, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings bring seven-game point streak into Carolina on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers

Bigger, stronger Raymond showing growth in third season with Red Wings

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend six-game point streak as they continue road trip Wednesday against Panthers

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Detroit Red Wings and Toledo Walleye extend affiliation

RECAP: Red Wings' 4-2 road win over Maple Leafs epitomizes resiliency following 'a really unique' 24 hours

PREVIEW: After home win over Kings, Red Wings finish weekend back-to-back set in Toronto on Sunday

RECAP: Four-goal second period, Larkin’s two-goal night help Red Wings earn ‘good win’ over Kings, 5-3

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Meeting for the second time in 10 days, Red Wings host Kings for Saturday clash

RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton

Amid highs and lows, Lyon focused on maintaining 'that even keel'

PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday

Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors

‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Ducks on Sunday, looking to sweep three-game California road trip for first time since 2007-08

Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process