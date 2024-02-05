Matthews, McDavid and DeBrincat Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

THIRD STAR – ALEX DeBRINCAT, RW, DETROIT RED WINGS

DeBrincat, who played in his 500th NHL game Jan. 31 vs. OTT, totaled 3-3—6 across two contests to help Team Matthews win the 2024 NHL All-Star Game and $1-million prize. He factored on three tying goals in regulation, totaling 2-1—3, before scoring the decisive shootout tally in a 6-5 triumph over Team Hughes in the semifinals. DeBrincat then notched 1-2—3 as Team Matthews skated to a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final. The 26-year-old DeBrincat (Farmington Hills, Mich.), who is playing his first season with his hometown Red Wings, ranks second on the team in goals (18), assists (t‑25) and points (43) through 50 total appearances in 2023-24.