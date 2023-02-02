SUNRISE, Fla. -- Dylan Larkin grew up watching as many NHL All-Star Games and All-Star Skills competitions as he could.

So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor.

"I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin, who will also be making his second straight All-Star Game and Skills Competition appearances, respectively. "It's very nice to be on the beach and have a couple days of rest. I'm really excited because anytime you get to partake in an event like this, with the best players in the league, it's fun to be around them and enjoy it with family and friends. It's gonna be a great time."

Larkin will take the ice for the All-Star Skills Fastest Skater competition on Friday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN+) before suiting up for the Atlantic Division in the All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC and ESPN+).

"I'm gonna try to get some rest tonight and maybe stretch out a little bit," Larkin said about the Fastest Skater competition. "Last time, I was pretty cold going into it. I was 19 the first time I did it, so I could have done it at any time of the day and would have been fine. A lot of things have changed since then."

When reflecting on his NHL journey, Larkin said participating in the All-Star festivities is always fun.

"It's been a long journey," Larkin said. "The ups and downs of a career - some of my favorite moments and favorite things I've been able to do have been representing the Red Wings at All-Star games. It's been quite the journey, but I'm happy to be here in my eighth year and as captain of the Red Wings."

Larkin is pacing towards another productive season in his third year as the captain. Through 47 games this season, Larkin leads Detroit in goals (15), assists (28) and points (43).

"As the captain of the team, it's a role that I don't take lightly," Larkin said. "I take great pride in how I carry myself."

For Larkin, whenever he can take the ice alongside some of the best players in the world is an opportunity he cherishes.

"I look up to pretty much everyone here," Larkin said. "There's a great deal of respect in our game and it's the top players who are here. It's really cool to be around them."

Larkin said he arrived in South Florida earlier this week, and is already enjoying his time in the sun with his fiancé, Kenzy.

"We've spent a couple days here," Larkin said. "We kind of went the opposite - my mom, dad and family are staying home. We're just here to relax and unwind. I know my parents and all of our fans will be at home watching."