Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jordan Oesterle

DETROIT -- A former undrafted free agent, Jordan Oesterle has carved out a nine-year NHL career by focusing on being adaptable and making the most of his opportunities.

So even when Oesterle found himself out of the Detroit Red Wings' lineup as a healthy scratch on multiple occasions throughout the 2022-23 season, the 30-year-old defenseman said he was not discouraged.

"At the end of the day, if I would have those [down] days, you just remind yourself that you're playing a game for a living," Oesterle said in a Dec. 1 episode of The Word on Woodward. "If you told me when I was a little kid that I'd be doing this, I would say yes. You just go have fun and enjoy every single day."

Video: DET@BUF: Oesterle scores in 3rd period

In 52 games this season - his second with the Red Wings - Oesterle recorded 11 points on two goals and nine assists. The Dearborn Heights, Mich., native said he enjoyed the dynamic in the Red Wings' dressing room.

"We have a good training staff and good group of guys in there who make it fun to come to the rink every single day, even if you're not playing," Oesterle said. "It's just buying your time and staying ready for that opportunity, as cliché as it is. You just gotta be ready to take advantage."

Oesterle provided Detroit with versatility this season, playing well on the blue line while occasionally slotting in as a winger.

"It's not too hard of a transition for me," Oesterle said. "I usually just go into that fourth-line role, go on the forecheck, try to hit some guys and bring some energy. Whatever the team needs from me, I'll do. It's always fun to get out there."

Video: ARI@DET: Oesterle scores in 2nd period

Oesterle spent three seasons (2011-14) at Western Michigan University before making his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers on March 31, 2014. The 6-foot, 187-pound blueliner has compiled 84 points (19 goals, 65 assists) in 349 NHL games for four different clubs since 2014-15 and enters this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

"He fits our system because he skates," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "You can see when we're playing well, our defense starts from the offensive zone, being on top. He can do that."