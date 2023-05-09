Larkin named Red Wings' nominee for 2022-23 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

DETROIT -- Each year, one NHL player from every club is selected by his teammates as a nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented to the individual who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

For the 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings, that player is captain Dylan Larkin.

"What we do on the ice is one thing," Larkin said. "But anytime you get to go out to the community, show a presence and be with the kids - to see their smiles is awesome. This is what it's all about."

The trophy is in honor of Frank "King" Clancy, a beloved figure in the NHL for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador.

Tweet from @DetroitRedWings: Our captain. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3y0ZSg78Ms

Since making his NHL debut with the Red Wings on Oct. 9, 2015, Larkin has been at the forefront of a wide range of community efforts across metro Detroit.

Larkin actively supports Special Olympics Michigan, a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports, health, leadership and educational programming for more than 20,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities and unified partners across the state of Michigan.

In 2019, Larkin gave back to his hometown of Waterford, Mich., by hosting more than 100 Waterford Special Olympics athletes for a special dinner party at Hess-Hathaway Park. There, he presented the local chapter with an $8,500 donation as well as new shoes, socks, bags and hats.

Special Olympics Michigan has served as Larkin's beneficiary as part of the Red Wings' Autographs for a Cause program, which supports charitable causes close to the hearts of current players in partnership with the Detroit Red Wings Foundation.

"Our athletes look up to sports icons," said Tim Hileman, President and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. "Dylan is leading by example when it comes to initiating positive change and a push for inclusion. He's elevating our Special Olympics Michigan athletes, giving them a voice in the community and emphasizing the power sport has to bring us together."

Larkin is also frequently involved with the Red Wings' Learn, Play, Score program. Created in February 2020, this groundbreaking program works to break down systemic barriers and provides thousands of youth across the city of Detroit equitable access to the game of hockey.

And perhaps the most impressive part of Larkin's charitable efforts is that they are ongoing. He has made it a priority to give back on a routine basis, as evident when Larkin greets fans with disabilities after practices and games, or leans into important causes like Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

On the ice this past season, Larkin's third donning the "C" for Detroit, the 26-year-old center set a new career high in points (79) and tied personal bests in goals (32) and assists (47) in 80 games.

Larkin made his third-career NHL All-Star appearance at the 2023 event in Sunrise, Fla., in February, and signed an eight-year contract extension with the Red Wings on March 1.

Over his eight professional seasons with Detroit, Larkin leads the team in games played (584), assists (258), points (437) power-play goals (45), power-play points (99), short-handed goals (6), overtime goals (7) and game-winning goals (23).

The three finalists for the 2022-23 King Clancy will be announced later this month, while the winner will be chosen by select members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association and the NHL Broadcasters' Association. The award will be presented during the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville on June 26.

Tweet from @NHL: Leaders on and off the ice. 🏆 #NHLAwardsHere are the nominees for the 2022-23 King Clancy Memorial Trophy! pic.twitter.com/uNMrE24idO

The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.

Two Red Wings players have previously won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Henrik Zetterberg in 2015 and Brendan Shanahan in 2003.

To learn more about the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, click here. Fans can also find information about how to support Special Olympics Michigan here, and the Red Wings' community initiatives here.